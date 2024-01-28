Victor The Winner in Centenary Sprint Cup

The Danny Shum-trained 37-1 outsider Victor The Winner (Derek Leung) surging to beat a strong field for his first Group 1 triumph by taking the Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Jan 28.

HONG KONG - Victor The Winner could embark on an ambitious overseas campaign after the lightly raced speedster upstaged decorated opposition, including Lucky Sweynesse and Wellington, with a convincing victory in the HK$13 million (S$2.23 million) Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Jan 28.

Jumping from barrier 10, the 37-1 chance forged straight to the lead for Derek Leung and strode virtually unchallenged to beat Lucky With You by 1 3/4 lengths from Lucky With You.

Wellington finished third, half a length away.

Lucky Sweynesse ambled from the gates and was trapped behind a wall of runners to be 11th with 400m left to run.

He produced the fastest final sectional of 21.98sec but was never a winning chance. He ended up sixth.

“He (Lucky Sweynesse) didn’t jump slow, but he couldn’t get into stride and then when the horses got in front of him and backed the speed right off, that made it impossible from where we were,” said Zac Purton.

“So, he just lost it in the first part of the race.”

It was a rare rebuttal for Purton, who dominated the undercard with six winners – Nicholson Returns, Ace Victory, Beato, Gorgeous Win, Sweet Encounter and Green N White.

“It’s good (the six-timer) – it’s been a bit of a grind through the season so far,” said Purton.

“There have been a number of factors behind that but, hopefully, the second half of the season can be a bit stronger, like it was today.”

Purton leads the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship with 61 wins, 21 clear of Karis Teetan.

But it was unquestionably Leung’s time to shine as the home-grown talent tasted Group 1 success for the first time since Beauty Generation’s 2017 Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) victory.

“It feels great. We draw an outside gate, but we flew out of the gate, so (we) took advantage and just went forward,” he said.

“He was quite relaxed after that and, at the 500m, I knew he was going to kick very strong. Very lucky, it was a win.”

Asked if he was surprised to have led as easily, Leung said: “Very lucky. It could not be better.”

Winning trainer Danny Shum, who savoured Group 1 W.S. Cox Plate (2,040m) and Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) victories with Romantic Warrior, said he would consider a tilt at the Group 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen (1,200m) at Chukyo Racecourse in Japan on March 24.

“I entered him in Japan over 1,200m, so I will see how he pulls up and then decide if I keep him in Hong Kong or send him to Japan in March,” he said.

“I’ve considered Japan for a long time, because it’s a left-hand turn. In the morning, his left-hand turn is better than his right-hand turn, so we have to give him a chance overseas.” HKJC