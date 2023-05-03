Victory Belle to get ball rolling at local debut

Race 1 (1,400m)

(10) VANDALISE showed improvement when trying the Polytrack last time out. She should appreciate the longer distance and go one better this time.

(4) FIRE GLOW has run well in both starts she was loaded. A winning chance at first Polytrack test.

(6) GLOBAL RUSH did not do much on debut but can make vast improvement trying the longer distance and the Polytrack.

(8) RED LOVE showed improvement but was behind VANDALISE last time out. She is an each-way chance.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) THREE ROCKS found betting support on debut and finished off her race nicely when runner-up behind Paris Love. That form looks decent and she was ahead of (5) SAVIC. That was the first run in the Eastern Cape for SAVIC and both try the Polytrack for the first time but they should fight out the finish.

The Gavin Smith-trained (8) TIME FOR KATIE is making her debut and could be the joker in the pack.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Trainer Juan Nel has done well with recruits to his yard and (2) MOHANDAS can provide him with some wins. He had threatened to win a race in the Western Cape. Trying the Polytrack could be a winning move. He is drawn in the middle and a clean break will enhance his chances.

(3) GREEN FALCON was a disappointment in the Western Cape but is doing well and will win a race soon enough. Maybe even this one.

(1) JACK RYAN joins trainer Alan Greeff and also tries the Polytrack for the first time and would not be a surprise winner with Richard Fourie aboard.

Race 4 (1,000m)

Greef has been cutting down the lead held by rival Smith in the last month and he could have another good meeting.

(4) PRINCIPESSA MIA looked a winner in waiting when runner-up on debut. With Richard Fourie to guide her, she should go one better if she handles the Polytrack.

(1) YGRITTE has disappointed but still looks an each-way hope here.

(7) MISS TUCKER is doing well and is not out of it.

(8) GLITTERING BOOTS showed improvement last time and could fill the placings.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN was a bit disappointing last time but could bounce back.

(5) CAPTAIN MORISCO finally won last time out after threatening. Can follow up.

(6) NAVAL SECRET is in good form and should fight it out.

Best-weighted (1) INHERIT THE RAIN has not been disgraced of late and has a chance.

(2) WHATEVER NEXT has to be considered as well.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(9) VICTORY BELLE makes her local debut and it could well be a winning one.

(8) MARSHMALLOW did not show what she is capable of last time out and could be the surprise package trying the Polytrack.

(6) GRUE OF ICE will like it back on the Polytrack and has a winning chance.

(1) MON TRESOR was too far back last time and will do better.

(13) BIG SKY COUNTRY put in a much better effort last time and must be considered.

Race 7 (1,600m)

A competitive looking handicap but we should get a decent run from (1) SILVER STARDUST. He has been a disappointment in his career but always gives his best on the Polytrack and ran well when third last time out.

(2) MATSUYAMO likes the Polytrack and is not out of it. Stable companions (3) BOLD STRIKE and (5) TRACK COMMANDER must not be ignored.

(7) LIGHT WITHOUT drops in class after his last run and could be the surprise package.

Race 8 (1,600m)

The last-race, big-field handicap usual nightmare at Fairview.

(6) ANGELSEA is in good form of late but is not an easy horse to win with. (5) STATE OF MIND is in good form and has an obvious winning chance. (9) BADRAH is very unreliable but won well on this surface last time out and can follow up.

(3) SPLASH OF GREEN is threatening to run a better race but will have to contend with a wide draw.

(1) TEARDROP won well on the Polytrack in her penultimate run and could surprise.