A Victory is still a victory

Pacific Victory pinning his ears back as he kicks away to a smart win in the Class 5 Division 1 race (1,400m) on Saturday, handing visiting jockey Jake Bayliss his only victory from eight rides. The Australian flew in for the main assignment on Pacific Emperor in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) but they finished unplaced.

Visiting Australian jockey Jake Bayliss did not net the one that would have made his resume and bank account look better, but he still took home a nice consolation prize.

The Brisbane-based 29-year-old was in town to partner the David Kok-trained Pacific Emperor in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Saturday.

The package included seven rides on the undercard, all for the same owner, the Pacific Stable.

The tone was set when he got off to a flier aboard his first booking, th Tan Kah Soon-trained Pacific Victory ($25) in Race 2, the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race (1,400m).

An even brighter hue of gold must have shimmered in the distance for the owners, who came out in force among a large entourage of friends and guests.

One race earlier, Pacific Sonic ($33), also prepared by Tan, scored on a quick back-up in the opener, the $30,000 Class 5 race (1,200m). The War five-year-old was ridden by Iskandar Rosman, his partner at his maiden win from last week.

Unfortunately, the quickfire double did not pave the way to further success for the day – and certainly no gold.

Suspect at the 2,000m trip, especially after coming back from a Polytrack 1,200m win in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy a fortnight earlier, Pacific Emperor did not stay.

Bayliss still gave the six-time winner (five over 1,200m and once over 1,400m) a ground-pinching ride on the rail as he had planned.

The Caravaggio four-year-old was still in with a shout at the 400m, but the lactic acid eventually kicked in. He faded to 13th, seven lengths off the winner Lim’s Kosciuszko.

There was to be no Group 1 silverware to add to Prosperous Return’s Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) in 2022 or his tally of three New Zealand Group 1 wins, but Bayliss still enjoyed his busman’s holiday.

“It’s nice to get a winner at my comeback. I was hoping for a few more, but it was not meant to be,” said Bayliss, who rode 19 winners at his first Kranji stint in 2022.

“Pacific Victory was one of my rough chances for the day. KS Tan was actually full of confidence in the parade ring.

“He told me to always keep this horse’s momentum at the top. The leader (Red Maned) gave a kick but we were able to wear him down.

“This horse has plenty of upsides.”

None of Bayliss’ remaining six rides finished in the money, but the whistle-stop visit has whetted his appetite.

“I hope that will be the start of a trend to more hit-and-runs to Singapore,” said the 400-race winner who came with girlfriend Hollee Bohr.

“It was good to catch up with people I made friends with last year, like Donna Logan, Tim Fitzsimmons, Jason Ong and Daniel Meagher.

“They have tried to put it in my head to come back for six months next year. There are talks that riding fees and prize money will go up.

“I don’t know yet, but it’s something I can certainly think about.”

One trainer who may book him again is Tan. The Ipoh-born handler did use Bayliss a few times in 2022 but was in his first successful match-up with Pacific Victory, a three-year-old by Rubick.

“Jake rode one or two for me last year. It’s our first win together, and he rode Pacific Victory very well,” he said.

“That horse’s first run for Jerome Tan was very good. He got badly squeezed at the start.

“Then, at his first start for me when ‘Harry’ (Kasim) rode him on the Poly two weeks ago, he didn’t get the run of the race.

“Saturday was his first time in open class and he’s above average, ability-wise. He’s still not really off the bridle yet.”

As for Pacific Sonic, Tan said the quick back-up was a query, but the big gangly chestnut’s soft win from the previous week warranted another roll of the dice.

“It was touch and go if we could back him up. Owners were keen to run him again,” he said.

“But last week wasn’t much, he got the run of the race. We took a chance and it’s paid off.”

