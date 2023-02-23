Visitor Pacific Green is a filly going places

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) PRINCE OF DENMARK was not beaten that much in his two starts in the Western Cape. He should go close to winning a race like this. Trainer Gavin Smith has been cleaning up these juvenile races and he has three runners for this.

(7) THE WINTER LAKE is a What A Winter colt, so keep an eye on the betting.

There has not been too much between the other to Smith runners (8) VISION OF WONDER and (9) WATCH TOWER, and both should be right there at the finish again.

(3) LEGAL THRILLER was a disappointment on debut but can improve. Keep and eye on the betting for the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Horse racing is tough enough normally and these maiden handicaps make it even tougher.

(7) JACKSON MISISSIPPI is only moderate but is suited to race conditions and could be of some value.

(4) PERONZADA is clearly capable of better than her last two runs and could pop up.

(1) UNCLE TICKY BIRD makes his local debut. Should improve.

(2) REGGIES GIRL was not disgraced on local debut and has a winning chance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Another Maiden Handicap. It may be worth going wide in the exotics.

(3) TEARDROP is battling to shed her maiden tag but is distance-suited and has a winning chance in this line-up.

(1) MAYA’S CAT was not disgraced on local debut and has a winning opportunity.

(2) PONDEROSA PINE was a disappointment in Gauteng but can improve and has a winning chance.

(7) OPENING CEREMONY is better than the last run would suggest and does run well for jockey Richard Fourie.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS is well suited to the race conditions and is coming off a nice win last time. Clearly the one to beat, but there was not much between him and a couple who oppose him again.

(2) JAEGER MOON has not won for some time now but, if allowed a soft lead, he could be dangerous.

(3) PEACE IN OUR WORLD is in good form and a win cannot be too far away.

(4) JACOB’S LADDER is clearly unreliable but is not out of it either.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) BRENDEN JAMES makes his local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(1) THEN IN FOCUS is holding his form and deserves a winning turn.

(4) TRACK COMMANDER is better than his last run would suggest and clearly has a winning chance over a course and distance that suits him to a tee.

(2) EL ROMIACHI is fairly consistent and is not out of it.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) PACIFIC GREEN has been improving of late and has made the trip from Cape Town. That hint is noted, and she does look the right one.

(2) PHEDRA reeled off some good wins this season and probably her most impressive was over this course and distance. She obviously has to be respected but those wins may have taken a lot out of her.

(1) FRANCA has a course-and-distance win to her name and could earn some money.

(3) MISS NIBBLES is in good form and could place.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) KHAYA’S HOPE continues his good form of late and is fitter now for his last win, does look hard to oppose. The runners of a visiting trainer are always to be respected and (3) BLACKBERRY MALT looks the obvious danger. It is possible he is better this type of distance.

(2) SAND BANK and (4) ZATARA MAGIC have many lengths to catch up on stable companion Khaya’s Hope, but they could earn some minor money.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) CHERRY ANO was an impressive winner on debut.

(1) MY AMI BEACH has a strong finish when in the mood and will greatly benefit from a return to turf.

(3) RAZOR RED was a disappointment last time but fought on gamely to win his penultimate start.

(4) SILVER SLIPPERS may be better on the Polytrack.

(6) FLINDERS RANGE has been knocking on the door and is course-and-distance suited.