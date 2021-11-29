Viva Walker, Hakim

King Arthur getting up to beat Renzo (obscured) by a head in Saturday’s Race 5 to crown trainer Mark Walker and apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin as champions for the 2021 Singapore racing season.

For the most part of the year, Michael Clements led.

But, after Mark Walker got up to draw level with the reigning champion on 49 winners with Maximilian on Aug 29, the New Zealander never looked back.

On Saturday, the final day of the 2021 Singapore racing season, Walker was crowned King Of Kranji - for the fourth time in 11 years - with 66 winners.

He was champion in 2015 (86 winners), 2017 (87 winners) and 2019 (73 winners).

Last year, he finished second with 45 winners. Clements won it with 61 winners - his first premiership title.

Clements saddled the last two races of 2021 with Celavi in the $110,000 Group 3 Merlion Trophy and Heartening Flyer in the final event - to close his season with 58 winners, eight behind Walker.

The aptly named King Arthur gave Walker his final winner of the season.

The four-year-old Australian-bred tracked about fifth behind duelling leaders Unconquered and Renzo early and then slipped further behind and wide.

Renzo kicked shortly after straightening and looked headed for a back-to-back success. But King Arthur picked up ground rapidly on the outside and got up in the last 50m to win by a head.

He clocked 1min 11.80sec for the Polytrack 1,200m.

His victory also crowned Walker's protege, apprentice jockey Hakim Kamaruddin, as the overall champion rider.

It made it impossible for his nearest rival, senior jockey Danny Beasley, to catch up.

Even if the Australian miraculously succeeded in his remaining six rides, he would still have to play second fiddle to Hakim on countback for seconds.

But, for good measure, Hakim scored again four races later, on the Donna Logan-trained last-start winner Eagle Eye, to end his year with 59 winners. Beasley rode 52 winners.

It was only his second season - he finished second with 21 winners last year behind Simon Kok (34) - but Hakim has already emulated fellow Malaysian Benny Woodworth's feat of winning both the junior and senior titles in the same year.

Woodworth, who is now riding in Mauritius, won both titles in 1995, when racing was still combined with Malaysia under the Malayan Racing Association banner.

"To win the senior and junior title at only his second year of riding, it goes to show how very talented Hakim is," said Walker.

"I've supported him from Day 1, just like for my other apprentice jockeys, whether it's now or in the past. I give them every opportunity, some make it, some don't."

On his own achievement, Walker said he was not "losing sleep over it, to be honest".

"But it's great to win it again after all the hard work throughout the year," he added.

"I have to thank my owners and a great team of staff. We must not forget I'm just the captain of the ship and I need a whole crew behind."