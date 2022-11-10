Vivacious Spirit can sparkle again

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(4) ROYAL RAPHAEL has improved in his last two starts and the longer distance will suit.

(3) GREENBACKCURRENCY is maturing now and should give a good account of himself.

(2) GREGOR MACGREGOR is doing better. Cannot be left out. (1) BIG GUY ran below form last time but could get into the mix.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

Stable companions (3) SIMPLE SIMPLE and (7) READY TO FLY can pull it off. However, they may have to beat (4) MORAINE, who needed her last outing when running close up behind the impressive Captain Peg.

(2) YOUNG JACKIE, (5) PRINCESS OZMA and (6) INTOXICATING could get into the action.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(2) DANCING DORA has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(5) BACK TO BASICS is 2.5kg better off for a shorthead defeat to Dancing Dora.

(1) STORMY SEAS should get closer, being 3kg better off against Dancing Dora for a five-length beating.(3) CLEAN LIVING must be included in the exotics.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(8) COOL WINTER comes off a rest. Drops 4kg. Big say.

Stablemates (6) SHELDON, who comes off franked form, and (7) RIDGERUNNER are capable and could have a say.

(9) EXISTENTIALIST ran fourth in a strong field last time.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) VIVACIOUS SPIRIT won on debut and was then narrowly beaten. Well above average. She is drawn nicely in gate two.

The other six runners can all threaten but the nod goes to (2) GREENS, who can improve.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(3) FUNKY MUSIC is holding form. He was 0.70 lengths in front of (6) JAVA HOUSE at this track last time and is 1kg better off. He should confirm. (1) SEQUOIA drops in rating and could be ready to challenge.

(2) ICE MAN COMETH did not travel last time but can do better. (4) IRONTAIL was hampered last time and could bounce back.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) IGNATIUS has most scope for improvement but is carded to race before this – watch.

(1) PERMESSO AVANTI is bred for the extra. Must be respected.

(4) HIGH ROLLER will make her presence felt from pole position.

(2) HOUSTON did a lot better last time. Place claims.

(5) MORETHANAFEELING beat nothing of note at maiden win. Can only improve.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(8) PRAGMATIST was not disgraced last start. Should go close.

(6) WONDERING STAR found problems last time. Can atone.

(2) HIGH MOON is honest and should not be far off.

(4) KOOL BAIKAL is a serious chance, if breathing holds up.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

Stablemates (6) STRANGE MAGIC and (8) EASTERN WORLD won at the second time of asking. Both have drawn well. The former rates better. (2) QUIET REBELLION should run another honest race.

(4) TRUMP MY QUEEN has drawn well. Should run well.

(1) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE has a big weight and needed her last outing.