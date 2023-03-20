Voyage Bubble storms home from last to score

The Ricky Yiu-trained Voyage Bubble (Alexis Badel) taking the BMW Hong Kong Derby, the final leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, at Sha Tin on Sunday. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Voyage Bubble provided trainer Ricky Yiu with one of his greatest victories with an incredible triumph in the HK$24 million (S$4.1 million) BMW Hong Kong Derby at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Starting at 45-1 and from the widest barrier (14), Voyage Bubble became the Classic’s longest-priced winner since Ivan Allan’s Holy Grail scored at 182-1 in 1999.

Despite winning the first leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series – the Hong Kong Classic Mile (1,600m) on Jan 29 – Voyage Bubble was shunned by many.

It was probably because of his sixth placing behind Super Sunny Sing in the traditional Derby lead-up – the Hong Kong Classic Cup (1,800m) – on Feb 26.

Ridden by Alexis Badel, Voyage Bubble came from last to score in 2min 2.78sec, the slowest since Rapper Dragon (2:02.88) in 2017.

Tuchel was a strong short-head second. Another head away came the favourite Beauty Eternal.

“Of course, this is the most prestigious race in Hong Kong racing and I’m very, very happy and grateful to win this Derby race,” said Yiu. – HKJC