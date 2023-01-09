Vuvuzela Umlilo’s warning loud and clear

Race 1 (1,600m)

(11) EXECUTOR showed some promise on debut. She did not really live up to expectations in her second start but she could still be the one to beat.

(4) MINSTREL GALLERY was not disgraced on her local debut. She was outrun late by an improving filly. With blinkers added, she could go one better.

Stable companion (1) LILY OF ORANGE is often slowly away but could earn some minor money.

(5) RAY FLAMBE showed improvement last time. That form has not really worked out but the filly still deserves some respect.



Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) VUVUZELA UMLILO has been consistent and clearly likes the Polytrack. He could prove the right one over a suitable course and distance.

(5) FEDERAL RESERVE was a bitter disappointment last time. Clearly, he is better than that run suggests. The blinkers go up.

(4) FOOT SOLDIER is holding form and should contest the finish.

(7) THE LAST BELLE is improving and could earn some more money.



Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) MODERN MAGICIAN was a bit unlucky in both his local starts. The drop in distance should suit and he is the one to beat.

Stablemate (3) STAY THE COURSE is not an easy ride but is in good heart. The main danger.

(4) COASTAL PATH did not run too badly in a better race than this. He deserves some respect.

(6) DROP OF TIME, who is making his local debut on the Polytrack, could improve under his new trainer.



Race 4 (1,000m)

Trainer Alan Greeff has three strong runners among his quartet.

(3) QUICK COUNT is in good form and is course-and-distance suited.

But it could be worth noting stable jockey Richard Fourie is aboard (10) BOUQUET, who ran a much-improved race last time.

(1) EMILY’S SPIRIT has proven costly to follow but broke the duck last time. It would not surprise were she to follow up.

(2) BABYITSCOLDOUTSIDE returned to form with a solid victory over a subsequent winner. The Gavin Smith-trained filly is course-and-distance suited.

(9) MISS ROSE is speedy and is another who could get involved at the finish.



Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) NAVAL SECRET, who has a win and a third in his last two starts, remains in good form. The one to beat.

(3) LIFE ON MARS keeps improving and is course-and-distance suited.

Stable companion (2) SAND BANK is unbeaten in two starts on the Polytrack and must be included in all bets.

(7) PATH OF CHOICE has joined Greeff and that could spark a return to his best form.



Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) SAINT ANASTASIA is threatening to win. The last-start runner-up looks course-and-distance suited.

(1) DEMIGOD ran on well to score last time and could follow up.

(3) ALASKAN FATE has been unreliable but is also coming off a solid victory.

(9) MRS HOTLINE is well drawn and has Fourie in the irons, so clearly deserves consideration.



Race 7 (1,300m)

(1) CHERE FOR ME has yet to show her good form this season. Her last run can be ignored. She is probably at her very best on turf and could still beat these rivals if showing her best side.

(2) DOUBLE DESTINY did not show her best form last time. Perhaps she is better on turf and still deserves the utmost respect.

(3) RAINBOW THIEF is yet another who has shown her best on turf but can still be considered a possible winner.

There is nothing much among (5) PINNACLE, (6) CARBONADO and (4) EASY LIVING. Of the three, Carbonado is coming off an impressive win and could prove best of them.