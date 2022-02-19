Waikuku looks too good

The John Size-trained Waikuku (No. 3) winning his second Group 1 Stewards’ Cup at Sha Tin on Jan 23. With his class edge, he is the one to beat in tomorrow’s Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup over 1,400m.

Here's a form analysis of Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin):

RACE 1 (1,2000M)

7 Looking Great slots in light. He is still on the improve, has drawn well and is trained by the in-form Frankie Lor. The one to beat.

5 Enjoying is desperately overdue for a win in Hong Kong. Expect he rolls forward and tries to make all the running.

4 Berlin Tango falls into a similar category. Zac Purton’s booking commands respect.

1 Charity Go is after back-to-back wins, which looks obtainable.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 Cheery moved well in his trial. He looks to have a touch of class and he just might be ready to win first-up in Hong Kong.

2 Street Scream is racing well. He is holding his condition and remains a threat, even from the wide gate.

6 Packing Treadmill is shaping as a decent debutant. Purton hops on and must be respected.

8 Fun N Glory did well first-up. He is a chance if he can repeat that run.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup

1 Waikuku turned in his best performance in his last start, defeating Golden Sixty over a mile in the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup. He is after back-to-back wins in this feature. With the class edge, he is the one to beat.

3 Sky Field is in superb form. The step-up in trip is of no concern to the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) winner.

6 Healthy Happy should find the front and will look the winner at some stage.

4 Wellington is a bit of a wild card. He is returning to this trip after a long time.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 Voyage Bubble narrowly missed on debut. He can improve off that effort and shapes as the one to beat. He just needs to offset the wide draw.

13 Dragon Baby is consistent. He gets in light and should have his chance.

2 King Of The Court is another lightly raced prospect with a future. He has drawn well. That holds him in very good stead.

5 Gallant Hero is stepping out on debut. He is the wild card.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

12 Salutation, who is improving with each run, looks ready to win. He is receiving a handy pull in the weights.

10 Free Foal turned his form around last time with a good third. He looks ready for a return to winning ways.

1 Lifeline Vision gets Vincent Ho once more. He has more ability than his record suggests. He warrants respect.

6 Millennium Falcon is capable. He takes a bit to get going but, when he does, he owns a powerful finish. He is a threat.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

7 Right As Rain is coming to hand. He will drift back from the wide draw. He boasts a powerful finish on his day, enough to overcome the margin to score.

12 Cordyceps Two won well last time. He gets his chance to go back-to-back. The only concern is the wide draw.

2 Light Of Wanshi should arguably be more than just a two-time winner. Either way, he has drawn favourably for Purton.

3 Leading Fortune is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in his best form.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

9 Kumasi was luckless two starts ago. He was caught wide last time. But he has shown numerous times that he has ability.

2 Five Elements is racing well. He has gone close several times. With Purton up from the good gate, he gets his chance.

12 Super Fortune gets in light. He is a classy little sprinter who looks set to earn more rating points as he continues to progress.

4 Ready To Win scored a mighty win last time. He is the next best.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

Group 1 Hong Kong Gold Cup

1 Golden Sixty tasted defeat for the first time since July 2019 in his last start. He can bounce back, although there are concerns about getting back up in distance. He is undefeated twice over this trip. He has the class and quality to banish that rare defeat.

11 Zebrowski is an ever-improving type coming off the back of consecutive Group 3 wins. He is the wild card with his Group 1 form in Australia.

4 Russian Emperor looks like he has come to hand. He deserves a lot of respect.

2 More Than This is next best. Do not discount.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

1 Captain Win is a talent. He looks like getting better as he gets up in trip. He should give a good account of himself again.

2 Pegasus General is a Group 1 winner in Brazil. He has the class, especially as these South American gallopers have proven to be incredibly tough in Hong Kong.

7 Infinite Power just needs to offset the wide draw. Expect he rolls forward and plays catch me if you can.

3 Crossford has come to hand as a two-time winner from his last three starts. He deserves respect.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Copartner Ambition has a bit of class about him. He should improve second-up for the new stable, especially with Purton electing to ride.

13 Oscar Glory is as honest as they come. He slots in light and should get his chance close to the speed.

5 Super Dynamite is closing in on his first Hong Kong success. He will be finishing fast for the in-form Ricky Yiu, who saddled a treble at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

4 Super Ten should roll forward and look the winner at some stage.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club