Walker’s greys show silver lining

Sunset holding off stablemate High Water (No. 2) in the final trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

Where trainer Mark Walker is concerned, grey could be the new black - as in black-type.

At least, that was what we were made to believe from the way his two "greys" battled it out at the trials on Tuesday morning.

At the end of that 1,000m hit-out, Sunset consigned High Water to second spot.

But only a nostril separated the two stablemates, who were both kept well in check by their riders and allowed to power home under their own steam.

Sunset was ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, while High Water had Shafiq Rizuan taking him through his paces.

Both horses were having their second trial at Kranji and they look to be coming on well.

On a humid Tuesday morning, Sunset was the quicker of the two from the get-go. While not flattened out, he set a tempo which eventually took its toll on those who tried to match him for speed.

While not privy to Walker's instructions to his two jockeys, we reckon we could have instructed Shafiq to keep High Water away from the early speed duel.

After all, that was what Shafiq did.

He held fifth spot in that seven-horse field and came on when Whizzy Waltzzy and Fate To Win waved the white flag only 250m from home.

He quickly joined Sunset and the pair raced locked together over the final half furlong. Sunset took the prize in 61.16sec.

Costing in excess of $100,000 as a yearling, Sunset had his first outing on Aug 15.

He finished down the course in that sprint won by Dinar.

Forget that race. Take it as part of his education and watch him at his next couple of outings.

As for High Water, he has yet to make his Kranji debut. But if he possesses half of the natural speed of his sire, Rubick, we might be seeing him do damage to some young egos.

Another one to watch in the closing races of this season and of course, the next, is Voluminous. There was a spring in her step when she took the third of five trials that morning.

If anything, it was a firm indication that she had got over the lameness which was her undoing the last time.

That day, when backed down to joint-second favourite, she faded fast to beat just two home in that 1,800m contest won by Real Efecto.

Ridden by Louis-Philippe Beuzelin at the trials, she came off her spot in midfield and challenged at the 200m mark.

Exdream, who showed them the way, soon gave up the fight and Voluminous surged ahead, holding off the fast-finishing Gold Star by a length.

The time for the 1,000m was an unflattering 62.01sec.

Owned by Al Rashid Stable and trained by Michael Clements, the six-year-old is a two-time winner from 14 starts and is always a threat in any race at the mile and beyond.