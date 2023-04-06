War Empress all set to rule

Race 1 (1,450m)

(2) BETULA raced over this distance when doing well on debut and could hold (12) SPRING IN HEAVEN.

Others looking to improve are (4) DAKOTA CAT, (3) COURAGEOUS and (5) GOTHIC PRINCESS.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(3) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC showed much improved form compared to his first two runs when tried over this distance – respect.

(2) BOM BOM did well on debut and is crying out for the extra. Look for a big run.

(8) NO PLACE LIKE HOME is looking to improve over the longer trip.

Watch the first-timers, especially (6) KAMOKAMO.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) WAR EMPRESS looks hard to oppose. She has run close-up in all three races and if debutante (11) WAITFORGREENLIGHT is not strongly fancied she should exit the maiden ranks.

(4) GLITTERFOX and (9) SOMEDAY MAYBE warrant inclusion in exotics.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) CONSTABLE never got into it last time. If well, he should make them run.

(2) MARDI GRAS, (3) MOVER AND SHAKER and (5) VEGAS HI RISE will hope to get his measure.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(2) HAZLO GRANDE was heavily backed when winning at the second time of asking and has plenty of scope for improvement. The one to beat." space="1" (1) VITELLIUS was not disgraced in his post-maiden runs and should have no problem tackling the longer distance.

(4) THE INKOSANA and (5) LUTHULI should battle for the minor spots.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS is overdue for her second victory and will be strongly fancied to do so in this not overly strong field.

(6) SILK GARDEN can go well if she jumps on terms.

Old mare (4) WRITTEN IN STONE could pick up another cheque.

(7) CONKER THE WORLD had her blinkers removed last time and showed improvement.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) STRATOSPHERIC is bang in form and the combo is on a hat-trick in his new yard. However, he is giving older rival (9) SOUTHERN BLAZE 4kg.

The latter has been close behind useful Eye Of The Prophet, who is a lot stronger.

(3) TRIDENT KING is no slouch and meets (8) SEQUOIA on 2.5kg better terms for a 1.8 length beating. It could get close between them.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) NAPOLEON has disappointed for his new yard but is having his peak run and could make amends.

(7) EAGLE ALLEY finds problems but can atone.

(1) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE surprised when winning second-up. He will enjoy the extra distance and could go on.

(3) MCEBISI and (9) GREGOR MACGREGOR (lost rider at start last time) could fill the minor spots.