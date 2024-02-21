War Star sparkles at trials

War Star (Bruno Queiroz) making it a one-act affair in the third and last barrier trial at Kranji on Feb 20.

If the yard is firing and the trainer is on a high, there is no stopping them.

Like trainer Jason Ong. He is as hot as they come – be it at the races or at trackwork or at the trials.

We saw his charge, Wins One, work like a winner in a gallop on Feb 20. And later that same morning, Ong’s “form” carried over to the trials.

He had just one runner in the three hit-outs that were held.

But numbers did not seem to matter.

He just went out and did what he has been doing at the races – and that is, he sent his solitary runner out to win.

War Star was down to contest the last of the trials run that morning. But as racegoers soon found out, “contest” was the wrong word.

As far as War Star was concerned, it was a no-contest.

The three-year-old simply brushed aside all challengers, romping home by almost six lengths over the short and sharp 1,000m trip.

If anything, it was an awesome hit-out.

Far from being the fastest that we have seen at previous trials, when winners broke the minute mark, it was still a jaw-dropping performance.

Under jockey Bruno Queiroz, War Star clocked 1min 00.93sec for the trip.

It was a respectable time, considering that he was never asked to do more than what was necessary.

Indeed, he led his rivals on a merry chase – and he seemed to enjoy doing it.

Jumping cleanly from the fifth chute, which was just one gate from the extreme outside, War Star quickly found the front.

He had a comfortable lead at the 600m and began to lengthen strides 300m from home.

From then on, there was no stopping him and the only question those at trackside were asking was just what would be the winning margin.

Well, they found out soon enough when War Star cruised in to take the trial by 5 3/4 lengths.

A winner of two races from a dozen starts, this son of Super One is only just getting started.

One could say he finished off his 2023 season rather stylishly, winning on Oct 21 and Nov 11.

Sent up to Class 4, he failed to fire at his next five starts – three of them were in January – but his showing at this most recent trial does seem to suggest that he is finding his way back to the winner’s circle.

War Star has potential and it looks like he is about ready to unleash it on his rivals.

In that same trial, mention must go to Centurion.

The nine-year-old was near last for most of the trip and it was only over the final furlong that he came into the picture.

Urged on by French jockey Marc Lerner, he eventually dropped into third spot.

A veteran of 71 starts, he has already won seven races. However, you have to rewind to April 8 to find the last time he greeted the judge.

That was in a 1,400m race. Lerner was in the saddle and he beat Bingo Master by half-a-length.

His handler, Tan Kah Soon, has entered him for a 1,700m race on Feb 24 and he must be treated with the respect that is due.

Yes, forget the fact that he is getting on in years. Just remember that, last time on Feb 11, Centurion finished third in a 1,600m race won by Kinabalu Light. He could appreciate the extra distance he has to cover in Race 3 on Feb 24.

Another good winner on the day had to be Chosen.

He took out the second trial of the morning, beating Super Baby by 4¼ lengths with Hasten in third spot – another neck behind.

A newcomer to the Toast Trusts & Family Racing Fun Stable, the Stephen Crutchley-trained Brazilian-bred four-year-old entire was at his second trial – and his best to date.

He had his first Kranji trial on Feb 6. That day, when ridden by Queiroz, he finished a smack-up third behind Sayonara and Watery.

On the strength of that trial, Chosen does seem to possess plenty of ability.

However, and unlike War Star, who went on to win the next trial of the morning, Chosen was scrubbed along by Queiroz and he responded by lengthening strides.

He still finished with plenty left in the tank and pulled up deep in the back straight.

If he can bring that form to the races, he could be exciting to watch on debut.

