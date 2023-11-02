War Star to strike again

War Star (Amirul Ismadi) opening his account in an Open Maiden race (1,200m) on Oct 21. He maps out well for back-to-back wins on Saturday.

There would be no better antidote than an early winner on Saturday to help trainer Jason Ong forget last week’s frustrating scoreline.

With an awesome squad of 22 runners, many thought the current log leader would put some daylight on main challenger and defending champion Tim Fitzsimmons.

But the winner’s circle – which the young Singaporean handler had already visited 52 times in 2023 – proved elusive.

As if six seconds were not bad enough, they were exacerbated by Fitzsimmons’ treble closing the gap down to four winners.

With eight meetings left in the 2023 season, the title fight is anything but done and dusted.

If Ong – who sends out 16 runners this time – can strike right off the bat with War Star at Saturday’s 11-race programme, it will send a clear signal he has enough firepower to get over any speed bump.

Even if the 59kg top impost and the outermost alley (13) in the $30,000 Class 5 race (1,100m) make for a daunting task, the way the Super One three-year-old won the Open Maiden race (1,200m) on Polytrack on Oct 21 is reassuring.

“I was a bit worried when he was caught deep as the plan was to go forward,” said Ong about War Star’s breakthrough.

“But he looked comfortable and there was no pressure. He has come on from that race.”

Fitzsimmons can throw down the gauntlet with Ben Wade, who is right in his element in such a Polytrack contest – all his five wins were recorded on the all-weather.

The Australian’s recent big haul – two supplied by Vlad Duric – has raised neutrals’ hopes of a stirring fight going right down to the wire, but Fitzsimmons, as usual, played down the hype.

“It’s still a long shot. Jason is still four in front, but it’s good to get three wins, it helps me stay in touch,” he said.

“So long Vlad keeps riding them this way, I may have a chance.”

This week, half of the Australian jockey’s book of eight rides are for Fitzsimmons, with Eruption (Race 2) and Ace Sovereign (Race 10) their best chances.

