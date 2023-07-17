Warm Winter Nite to turn up heat in Race 7

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) MIA’S HARPER caught the eye on debut when running on strongly after a tardy start. She will be hard to beat if she jumps on terms.

(1) MISS LEMONADE, (2) SANSA STARK and (8) TRUE HORIZON could also shape with the benefit of experience.

(6) ELLORIX, however, should fare better after a pleasing debut. Natural improvement expected.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(11) GIMMETHEWALTZ boasts the best form and ought to open her account.

She has beaten all of (7) LISTENTOTHEOCEAN, (2) DONNA MO, (9) ESSENTIAL and (10) AS FATE HAS IT. There is no reason she should not do so again.

Both (5) VIX PRINCESS and (3) MARIA CHRISTINA are likely to improve with the benefit of a run.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) SPEEDING BULLET is most effective over this distance and capable of a lot better than his recent form suggests.

(3) MEU CAPITANO was heavily backed on debut and won accordingly. He could be anything, so is best kept safe.

Last-start winners (4) MOJO MAN, (7) SILVER CROWN, (8) ONI SAN and recently gelded (5) CAPTAIN ARROW have the form and experience to be competitive.

Newcomers (2) MANEKI NEKO and (6) STEALINGTHETHUNDER are bred to be useful, so must also be respected.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) OCTOBER SUN could be anything after relocating, a rest and stable switch, so watch out.

(5) SAIL THE SKY, (6) LEXICAN POINT and (13) MOONACRES are open to improvement after encouraging debuts and must be respected.

(10) SNOW CLOUD went close last time and need only to confirm that improvement to be competitive.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) MIRACLE IN MOTION has run two pleasing races. Improver worth following.

(4) WHATABALL has run two educational races up the straight and is bred to improve racing around the turn and over further. So, ought to do better now.

(6) DE JANEIRO and (8) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL have the form and experience to have a say, too.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(3) HAWK CIRCLE and (9) NAUSHON have both benefited from being gelded and have continued to improve. They should play leading roles, though preference is for the older latter who gets weight from his younger rival.

Youngster (10) LORD FYFIELD and maturing 3YO (12) MARSHALL FIELD are also improving and ought to be competitive over this trip.

(8) RUN RUDOLPH RUN and (4) SAINT SILAS are closely matched and also capable of having a say.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) WARM WINTER NITE should play a leading role, given that he is distance suited and has the benefit of experience.

(8) SPIRIT’S UNITE won over further last time, but he is likely to be involved cutting back to this distance.

(1) LINES CROSSED and (7) RIGHT ROYAL MO are capable of staking a claim if going through with their efforts this time.

Newcomers (2) JET GREEN and (3) UNDERCOVER LOVER need not be special to make an impact – follow the money.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) GIMMEAFIRST is one of three fillies who are the joint best-weighted runners. She ought to play a leading role over this trip which will suit her better.

(4) FUSILLADE and (6) PERILLA are also well in under the conditions. So, should make their presence felt.

(3) BONIKA, (5) RED SASH and (9) FUN ZONE have maintained a good level of form and consistency. So, they are dangerous to dismiss.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(11) GAINSFORD was a close-up fourth over track and trip at a higher level off his current mark and is likely to go well again, despite his big weight and wide draw.

(9) NARINA TROGON is closely matched on the form of a previous meeting. Keep safe.

Hat-trick seeking (6) FUTURE TURN, has a bit more to do these terms to confirm his superiority over (8) PROMETERRE, (5) CHARLIE CROKER as well as (10) INTIMIDATOR who are all closely matched on recent form.