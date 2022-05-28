Watch Excellent Proposal

RACE 1 (1,650M)

4 Blotting Paper can find the front and run this group along. He won well last time and pairs favourably with Blake Shinn.

11 Crown Avenue knows what it is all about. He has been consistent this term and was a strong winner two starts ago on the dirt.

2 Righteous Doctrine mixes his form. But has to be a threat in this grade. The dirt is of no concern to his chances.

1 Handsome Twelve is racing well.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

5 Robot Warrior can bounce back after a lacklustre effort last start. He is much better than that and his victory before that proves this. Expect he returns to form over 2,000m again from Gate 3.

9 Right As Rain has a powerful finish. Interesting to see him get out over this distance, but it appears it will suit.

10 Vukan is after back-to-back wins. In form, he commands respect.

7 Stimulation is not without his chance.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

3 Charity Go is chasing back-to-back wins. He appears well placed to carry that superb form from Happy Valley to Sha Tin. This is winnable.

2 Turin Redsun was solid in the Hong Kong Derby two runs ago. But he was even better at the preceding start when second in the Hong Kong Classic Cup. He looks well placed to step up and figure.

8 Running Glory knows how to get the job done. This is a strong chance for Antoine Hamelin.

7 Looking Great is nothing short of consistent. Must respect.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

2 Millennium Falcon is stepping back to Class 4 after a pair of lacklustre efforts. This is a more than suitable dip as he chases his third win in Class 4 this term.

4 Beauty Nova mixes his form. But he is showing a bit of early speed. Joao Moreira hops up and his booking bears close watching.

6 Maximize Heart is racing well and gets the services of Alexis Badel. Keep safe.

12 Moeraki mixes his form. But he is jumping favourably from Gate 2.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

3 So We Joy gets his chance to land another win from Gate 1. He is racing well as a winner two starts ago. He is also a dirt specialist.

7 Romantic Combo is racing well and has claims again from Gate 4.

1 Chancheng Prince can improve back in Class 3, where he is a two-time winner this term.

10 Amazing Teens is after back-to-back wins.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 Phoenix Light is progressing well and should improve with the step back to Class 4. He pairs with Zac Purton, who takes over for this contest. With the ability he is showing, a win in this grade is close.

8 Beauty Tycoon has the class but displayed a stack of inexperience on debut. Although he is a risk, he can score under Moreira if he puts it together.

9 California Vanes has claims, especially with consistency.

1 Enchanting Ibis won well two starts ago. He is holding his condition.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

G3 LION ROCK TROPHY HANDICAP

4 Excellent Proposal is the one to beat, if he can put it all together. He ran an impressive third behind Golden Sixty last start. That form should carry him a long way to winning for Moreira, who has won this race four times.

7 Cheerful Days is a winning machine this season, having prevailed six times. He is always thereabouts with a clean run.

6 Beauty Joy is after back-to-back wins. He has drawn well and should run this field along in front.

3 Savvy Nine is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 Packing Treadmill scored in style last start. He can carry on that form under Purton as long as he can offset the tricky gate. He is a talent and appears to have the most upside.

1 Buzzinga hit the ground running in Hong Kong with two wins from his first three starts. Gate 1 holds him in good stead.

4 Sakewin is out to remain unbeaten. He is two-for-two and is favoured from Gate 4.

11 Kai Xin Dragon is better than his record lets on. Expect a big run with no weight on his back from the good gate.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

10 Our Lucky Glory has done well since his arrival in Hong Kong. With the right run and dry conditions, he appears well placed.

14 Erimo is chasing back-to-back wins. He rises in class but gets a handy dip in weight. Gate 1 suits Moreira.

5 Dragon Fortune is in form. He just needs to offset the wide gate to be a factor again.

8 Massive Action is well weighted for a last-start winner. The strong booking of Purton has enhanced his chances.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

3 Fantastic Treasure is returning following an extended layoff. He is all class and his trials have been very sound. If he can find his best, he could well prove too much for this group.

2 Blaze Warrior won very well two starts ago. Holding his condition, he gets another chance from the inside draw with Moreira up.

4 Voyage Warrior is returning to his best. He has the class as a Group 2 winner and the inside gate should give him every opportunity. 7 Packing Victory is returning from an injury. He has four wins and two seconds from seven starts.

