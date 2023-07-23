Watch out for Moreira’s godson

Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz at his new hunting ground, the Kranji racecourse. He has secured seven rides for his debut on Sunday. PHOTO: STC

His godfather Joao Moreira was a household name in Singapore and Hong Kong, with his multiple jockey championship titles.

So, when Brazilian Bruno Queiroz makes his Kranji debut on Sunday, many will eyes will be focused on the youngster.

After all, the 22-year-old Sao Paolo native is well trained and has also made a name for himself back home.

He has two Rio de Janeiro champion jockey titles (2019/ 2020 and 2020/ 2021 seasons) and has ridden more than 900 winners, including 14 in Group 1.

Arriving on July 14 and riding trackwork on Wednesday in his first overseas trip, Queiroz has picked up seven mounts, but none in the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) in Race 11.

However, he will ride the Leslie Khoo-trained last-start runner-up Big Max in the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) in Race 6.

His six other rides are Sand Box (Race 3), Dr Kardo (Race 4), Legacy Fortune (Race 7), Gold Governor (Race 9), Relentless (Race 10) and King Zoustar (Race 12).

It was Moreira who suggested that Singapore would be a good place to kick off his godson’s overseas career.

The superstar jockey is a close friend of Queiroz’s father, Antonio, who is also a top jockey.

“Two years after I became a professional, like every other Brazilian jockey, I hoped to go overseas to ride and learn more,” said Queiroz, with fellow Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro acting as interpreter.

“Joao came back to ride in Brazil last year and he asked me where I’d like to go. I was riding for a big owner in Brazil and he was happy to support me in America, but I told Joao that my dream was to follow his footsteps; to go where he went.

“He told me Singapore was an amazing place, perfect for me to launch my international career and that it was the right place to go.

“He said that if I did well here, that would open up opportunities in other parts of the world because that was how it was for him, too.

“I want to win as many races as I can and learn and enjoy racing in Singapore. If I do well here, I’m happy to stay till the end before it’s gone because I had a good first impression of Singapore.

“After that, I hope I can continue to ride overseas elsewhere, though I have no plans yet as to where I go next.”