Watch for a Seismic Event in the opening race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) SEISMIC EVENT was not disgraced last time and can quite easily beat this lot.

(3) THIS TIME ROUND was well beaten last time but it was a run that suggested improvement.

(4) GLITTERFOX was a deep disappointment last time and needs to show improvement to win.

(5) LIKEABLE was not disgraced on local debut and could pick up a minor cheque.

(7) TUFAAN was well beaten last time but that was a decent race and she has a place chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) CLIFF TOP found one too good on debut. He did, however, turn the tables substantially on that rival when thrashing him in a feature race at Kenilworth. That victory suggested more wins were surely on the way and he is clearly the one to beat.

(2) KHAYA’S HOPE quickened nicely to win on debut when beating a stable companion. That runner won last week and Khaya’s Hope looks a promising sort.

(3) CHERE FOR ME won really well last time. She drew away from her rivals for a good win and deserves respect.

(5) FEELING FOXY is still capable of further improvement after a recent maiden win.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) DUKE OF ORANGE has run two decent races since joining trainer Gavin Smith and a victory cannot be too far away.

(2) JACKSONVILLE makes his local debut. He has had a break in which he was gelded, so he is likely to improve.

(3) BOLD PREMIER makes his local debut and must be considered.

(6) IRISH SEA improved when third last time and could earn some more money.

(4) CASERO and (11) ALMIGHWAAR are two others who have done enough in their latest starts to have winning chances as well.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) JOE HARMAN is a long-battling maiden who is long overdue a win. This distance does seem to be his best trip and he is clearly the one to beat.

(2) JACK IN THE BOX was ahead of Joe Harman when they last met but is not as reliable as his rival. If showing his best, he will be right there at the finish.

(3) CAPE POINT is also a bit of a hit-or-miss fellow but should fight out the finish. The other carded runners have not been at the top of their game and will need to do more to finish in the money.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) COLORADO SPRINGS has lost her way this year, after a promising start to her career. But she is best weighted in the conditions of this race and has a great winning chance.

(3) BOLD DIVA tired late last time but should be in the shake-up once again.

(7) INTEGRITY is clearly talented and won well on her local debut.

(10) SENESCENCE was not at her best last time. She was pretty consistent before that and has a winning chance in a competitive race.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) SANTA THERESE found it tougher when she campaigned in the Western Cape in her last three starts, but was not disgraced in any of those runs. She is very good back on her home track and should return to winning ways.

(2) FREEDOM SEEKER did not show her best last time. A wide draw for this race is against her but she could finish in the money.

(4) KISS OF LIFE is coming off a nice win but these rivals are a tougher lot.

(9) HERRIN is getting close to winning again and could play a minor role.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) HERODOTUS is coming off a solid easy win but will have to give weight to all his rivals.

(2) EVA EILEEN bounced back to her very best form with a good win last time. This is a tougher race but she may well follow up.

(3) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN

tried in vain to go past local champion Global Drummer in his latest start. But he could go one better over a suitable course and distance.

(5) FOREIGN SOURCE showed a glimpse of a form return last time and deserves respect.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) JET MIRAGE does not look an easy ride but does have a winning chance if showing his best.

(3) EMPERORS DECREE was doing his best work at the finish last time and another win is not far off.

(4) BORN A STAR was a disappointment last time but is clearly capable of better.

(15) PICTURE THE MOMENT makes his local debut and trainer Alan Greeff is a master at improving horses like this. Keep an eye on the betting and include in all exotics.