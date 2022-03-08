Watch Smith And Wesson open fire in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) SMITH AND WESSON returned a beaten short-priced favourite at Fairview last time. But he could be worth another chance racing at this track for the first time, given his front-running style.

(2) CHARLIE CROKER, (5) NOT IN DOUBT and (6) PIROSHKA are likely to improve on their introductions, so could make their presence felt. The betting should provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers.

(8) TOTHEMOONANDBACK and (3) HITHEMHARDSUNSHINE are of particular interest.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) STEINBECK deserves to get his head in front after a few narrow misses and should be better suited to this trip. The one to beat.

(3) SPIRIT OF SILVANO may have needed his last start after a rest and gelding, so could pose a threat.

(2) CLAP OF THUNDER showed promise before a rest during which he, too, was gelded.

(4) AENEAS and (5) PETROSSIAN could also make their presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) RED KITE stayed on well over this trip last time when she fared better than (2) ZIPPY OVER in a blanket finish that included (4) MAGIC MOMENTS and (5) THRILLA. They are all open to improvement, so there should not be much between them again.

(3) ELEODORO moved up like a winner at the 400m over further last time and, on that evidence, should enjoy cutting back in distance.

(6) BITE MY LIP appears best of the rest.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) WARRIOR BLING is a consistent stayer and, although lightly raced, appears to be the one to beat.

(2) SUNDAY ISLAND ran well in a minor feature over this trip last time in his first start out of the maidens. Can upset.

(3) EXCEEDER was slightly disappointing last time but remains capable of stepping up in trip with blinkers removed.

(4) REX UNION has run well up to around 2,000m and could have more to offer now going over this distance.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) DIFFERENT FACE has found form and consistency lowered in ratings. She was slightly disappointing over further against male rivals last time but should fare better over this trip.

(2) SEEKING PEACE was beaten by Different Face and will want to turn the tables.

(4) NIPPY WINTER is capable over 1,000m and could make her presence felt.

(3) FEARLESS TRIP won from the front in first-time blinkers last start and, on that evidence, should be competitive once again.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) CASA INVERNO acquitted herself well in a stronger race over further against male opposition in her last start. She is unbeaten at this course and best over this distance, so rates as the one to beat on these terms.

(9) DAD’S CATCH is the danger. Richard Fourie won on Casa Inverno last time but opts for Dad’s Catch. Bear that in mind.

(5) WINTER FURI was an impressive winner of her last start and should have a say if reproducing that form over 1,000m, a distance over which she has proven effective.

(2) HIGH HOSANNA, (3) BRIANNA and (6) SONIC BURST have claims and should go into the novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) HYDE PARK and (3) BUSH TRACKER are capable of better, being eased in grade. The latter won a similar contest and should play a leading role if able to reproduce that form.

(5) LION’S HEAD has rediscovered his form and finished close-up in races over 1,400m and 1,800m. He has experience at this venue and goes well at this distance, so should be competitive in his peak outing.

(8) IZAPHA and (9) DRAGONFLY were disappointing on Met Day but are worth another chance in this very open race. Dragonfly has since bounced back to form in a sprint and should be better suited to this trip