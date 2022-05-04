Wawasan works smartly

The Desmond Koh-trained Wawasan (No. 3) is due for another win, following his smart 600m hit-out on the Polytrack at Kranji yesterday morning with leading jockey Manoel Nunes astride.

Intermittent flashes of lightning and steady rain over Kranji kept the horses in their stalls yesterday.

It was only around 6.30am that trackwork finally got under way.

Still, the weather conditions did little to dampen the performances on the training track.

From the string of horses who were sent out for gallops, four – in particular – caught the eye.

They were Dancing Light, Big Green Hat, Kiss Your Song and Wawasan.

Leading jockey Manoel Nunes was a busy man and he was entrusted with putting Big Green Hat and Wawasan through their paces.

The pair obviously enjoyed their work and are heading in the right direction ahead of their Sunday assignments.

Down to contest Race 2, Big Green Hat covered the 600m in 37.1sec. Wawasan, who will see action in Race 8, went over the same trip in a speedy 36.8sec.

Trained by Desmond Koh, Wawasan deserves a winning break.

His last two outings produced two seconds – which made it seven times that he has had to settle for the runner-up spot. It could not get more frustrating than that.

But Wawasan is a plodder – an honest-to-goodness galloper who is better than his statistics read: One win from 19 starts.

In his last start a month ago, Wawasan carried stable confidence and was the punters’ pick in that 1,000m dash on the Polytrack.

However, he had to jump from Gate 9 in the 11-horse contest – and even Nunes could not get him close to the rails.

Having to race wide over the sharp sprint, he still gave his all and finished second to Beer Garden.

He deserved better.

Just for the record, Wawasan’s only win was on May 1 last year. That day, under Oscar Chavez, he literally had to labour to squeeze out victory by a nostril.

It has been a year since that. Can he turn back the clock and post his second win at his 20th start? On his work, he can.

As for Big Green Hat, he will be having his 10th outing early on Sunday’s programme. Still looking for that elusive first win, will he finally hit pay dirt?

Well, he comes from a stable that sent out two winners last Saturday. That must count for something.

Yes, trainer Shane Baertschiger will have his charge ticking over nicely for that Maiden contest over the Poly 1,000m.

Although handed no favours with the draw – he will jump from Gate 10 – he must be respected.

Last start, Big Green Hat drew the “BKE” and, from that outermost chute, he had to travel wide all the way. Full marks to him for finishing second.

Baertschiger should have another good one in Kiss Your Song.

Taken out by Matthew Kellady, Kiss Your Song went into many notebooks when clocking 37.3sec for the 600m.

It was an inspiring piece of work from the veteran, who will be having his 54th outing in Race 6.

Apparently, Baertschiger has not told Kiss Your Song that he is getting long in the tooth.

This is because the last time he raced with verve and vigour, filling fourth spot in that race won by Boy Xander.

The track and trip should suit the seven-year-old and a seventh win could be on the cards.

Then there was Dancing Light. He caught the eye with a breezy workout, clocking 40.9 for 600m.

The three-year-old from Tim Fitzsimmons’ yard is set for a stellar season and could notch up a second win from four starts in Race 3.

An easy winner at the trials just a week ago, yesterday’s hit-out served to confirm what racegoers must surely know – that Dancing Light is a galloper going places.

Indeed, together with Big Green Hat, Wawasan and others, he could help make it a really big day for Kranji’s leading hoop.

The three-time champion had the rare duck’s egg last Saturday and is sure to bounce back.

Yesterday’s Kranji gallops:

RACE 1

Northern Sun H 38.2.

Crown Gift (R Iskandar) 45.2.

Circuit Star H (M Nunes) 37.7.

Alexander H (M Kellady) 37.1.

RACE 2

Big Green Hat H (Nunes) 37.1.

Ninetysix Warrior 37.8.

RACE 3

Unconquered 38.9.

Dancing Light H 40.9.

RACE4

Sir Elton H (D Beasley) 39.4.

Lemon Squash (L Beuzelin) canter/44.4. Zestful 40.8.

Scooter canter/35.2.

RACE 5

Super Generous (M Ewe) 38.8. Thomas De Lago (Nunes) 39.6.

RACE 6

Kiss Your Song H (Kellady) 37.3. Mister Dynamo H 41.7.

Bizar Wins ( R Stewart) 38.1.

RACE 7

Hosayliao (S John) 41.7. Resurgence 42.2.

RACE 8

Idlewild H (Beuzelin) 37.1.

Wawasan H (Nunes) 36.8.

Sun Step 38.2. David’s Sling

(O Chavez) 36.9. Tesoro Pirata (PH Seow) 39.9. Mr Big Brother (Ewe) 42.3

RACE 9

Green Star 41.7. Don De La Vega H 40.9. Ace Sovereign H 42.1. Star Jack canter/42.8.

RACE 10

Fountain Of Fame (Stewart) 43.6. Legacy Warrior 43.3

RACE 11

Sun Ops H (Nunes) 36.4.

Ararat Lady H 40.9.

RACE 12

Sahabat H 35.3. Glasgow

(WH Kok) 37.6. Exceed Natural 37.8.

