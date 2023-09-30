Ricardo Le Grange candidly let in on Saturday that horses like surprise winner Renzo can still turn trainers like him into fools.

With a wealth of experience in both breeding and racing spanning more than 30 years between South Africa and Singapore, the 50-year-old should know many tricks of the trade down pat.

But former top Kranji trainer Patrick Shaw’s ex-right-hand man would be among the first to acknowledge that racing is such a vast and inexact science that we never stop learning.

The humble horseman had no qualms admitting he was one of them, with Renzo the latest case study to send him back to school.

The five-year-old Argentinian-bred, who was already notching a sixth win, and a three-in-a-row feat, in the $70,000 Class 3 Polytrack (1,000m) event, might not come across as one of his trickiest customers.

But Le Grange said he only unlocked his true potential as recently as Aug 6, at the first of his hat-trick of wins – and by sheer fluke.

“By default, he got held up at his win two runs back when Bernardo Pinheiro rode him,” he said.

“We wanted to go forward, like we’ve been doing before. It turned out that we’ve been riding him wrong all this while.

“So, it was a win-win for us. Things may not have gone to plan that day, but he’s won three in a row and up to Class 3 today.

“It goes to show that, even after 35 years in the business, we’re still learning. We never stop learning.”

Le Grange has always had plenty of time for the son of Orpen, one of only two remaining Kranji horses (the other being Blue Idol) raced by Fred Crabbia of Rocket Man fame.

The South African steel magnate has been one of the stable stalwarts from Day 1. He supported Shaw even before his Singapore relocation in 2001, and stayed right through even after Le Grange took over in 2016.

“It’s always great to get a win for Fred,” said Le Grange.

“Renzo is such a gutsy horse and, today, he also got a great ride from Vlad (Duric).”

From the widest alley in the nine-horse field, and up against $6 favourite Lord’s Command (Manoel Nunes), the $103 long shot certainly needed the four-time Singapore champion jockey to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

That the mercurial Australian did when he somehow managed to drop right off the hammer of the early leaders without doing too much work from the outside gate.

With a line of four made up of Darc Bounty (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) on the paint, Lord’s Command – who had to be hunted up after a sluggish start – Gold Ten Sixty-One (Ronnie Stewart) and Cosmic Dancer (Simon Kok) going hell for leather, the stage was set for a backmarker.

Renzo was not alone smoking his pipe, with Akhtar (Zyrul Nor Azman), right alongside, both waiting for the first signals of distress to pounce.

Lord’s Command was still in contention when he fired first upon straightening, but those early exertions in the backstraight were starting to tell.

The first elect could not draw clear like he did at his two wins. Renzo and Akthar presented as the fresh legs on the scene, but it was clearly the former who was descending the fastest.

He went on to defeat Lord’s Command by 3/4 length in the slick time of 58.03sec for the 1,000m. Akhtar stayed on for third, another two lengths away.

“He drew wide, but there was a lot of pace in front. When some horses came out of it, we were able to land into a nice spot off the speed,” said Duric.

“This horse is better than Class 4. We found out that he’s better off ridden a bit quieter.

“Today, having a bunny to chase helped him. Well done to Ricky.”

Lord’s Command was one of those left a sitting duck in the last 300m, but Nunes still lauded the Richard Lim-trained Shalaa four-year-old for his gallant effort.

“He’s still got a lot to learn. To me, he’s not a Polytrack horse, he’s more of a grass horse,” said the Brazilian jockey.

“He’s won in Class 4, but this was tougher. That’s why I wasn’t so keen on a Class 3 race on Polytrack. He’s a better horse than this, but he’s still a big baby. He ran second on raw ability today.”

Renzo also capped Le Grange’s best day at the office for the year. Rocketship and Maxima’s earlier wins delivered Le Grange his first treble of the season, with Duric also in the saddle at $13 favourite Maxima’s win in the $50,000 Class 4 (1,600m) race.

Rocketship was Saturday’s biggest boilover at $159. Well rated in front by Le Grange’s apprentice jockey Rozlan Nazam, he scraped home by a neck.

manyan@sph.com.sg