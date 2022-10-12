Wealth Elite can add to his six pack

Wealth Elite (Simon Kok) getting the better of Augustano (Marc Lerner) by 1/2-length at the barrier trials at Kranji on Tuesday.

On a Tuesday morning when no land speed records were set or broken at the trials, Sure Will Do, Wealth Elite and Takhi came through as winners – all in slow times.

However, and as we know, it is sometimes not how fast you go at the trials which is important. It is how you finish off those 1,000m spurts which lays the groundwork for the real races to come.

On that count, it appears like Wealth Elite has the potential to add more wins to his already-impressive six pack.

Ridden by Simon Kok in the second hit-out of the morning, Wealth Elite did not get the cleanest break from the gates.

Indeed, when the field had settled, which was about 200m after the start, Kok had Wealth Elite in last spot and looking like he was enjoying the scenery while taking in the fresh morning air.

Up in front, a battle raged. Augustano, the mount of Marc Lerner, Sacred Passion – partnered by apprentice Akmazani Mazuki – and Very Good (Koh Teck Huat) traded blows.

Into the home stretch and with about 300m to travel, Wealth Elite was still content to stay last. But Kok was beginning to stoke up the engine.

A furlong out and with the leaders still going hell for leather, Wealth Elite shifted into racing mode.

Gradually increasing the tempo, he caught up with the rest and quickly put the trial to bed.

His momentum had brought him home and the winning margin was a 1/2-length from Augustano with newcomer, Ahorsewithnoname, taking third.

Prepared by Steven Burridge, Wealth Elite was a deserving winner at his last start.

That day, on Sept 24, he was held up and denied a run in the straight. His rider on the day, Wong Chin Chuen, had to extricate him and when he did, Wealth Elite charged home to collar and then beat My Man by a head.

It is that kind of fighting spirit which has seen the Brazilian-bred six-year-old win six races and close to $200,000 for his connections.

Wealth Elite is not yet done. There are more wins in that big frame of his and it could be profitable to chart his progress.

Later, in the last trial of the morning, leading jockey Manoel Nunes steered Takhi to a nose win over two “beauties” – Turf Beauty and Diamond Beauty.

Again, and like it was with Wealth Elite’s victory in the previous trial, it was a fighting win and Nunes pinched it by a nose.

Ridden by Wong, Turf Beauty had to settle for second after leading for most of the trip. Diamond Beauty (Koh) held on for third.

Absolvido, who has been entered for Saturday’s meeting, had a good stretch-out, finishing last in that small field of four.

Takhi, an American-bred five-year-old, has been racing out of his depth in Class 4. Watch him when he drops to Class 5. That is his caper and it could pay to follow him.

In the first trial of the morning, Sure Will Do passed his 1,000m test with flying colours.

Ridden by Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, Sure Will Do led from pillar to post. If you must know, he clocked 62.61sec which, incidentally, was the fastest time of the morning.

Trained by Stephen Gray, Sure Will Do was sent back to the trials on orders of the vet when he exhibited “respiratory distress” on returning after his last run in late July.

With four wins under his girth, Sure Will Do has still to realise his full potential and there is plenty of racing in those legs of his.

TRIAL 1

1 Sure Will Do (L. Beuzelin)

2 Ima (W. H. Kok) 3 Super Salute (M. Nunes) 4 Anyway (M. Lerner) 5 Centurion (S. Shafrizal)

6 Legacy Fortune (J. Bayliss)

Margins and time:

21/4, ns, 1, 1/2, 1/2 (1 min 02.61 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Wealth Elite (Kok)

2 Augustano (Lerner)

3 Ahorsewithnoname

(C.C. Wong) 4 South Of The River (Nunes) 5 Sacred Passion

(M. Akmazani) 6 Very Good

(T.H. Koh)

Margins and time:

1/2, 3/4, shd, 13/4, 1/2 (1:02.62)

TRIAL 3

1 Takhi (Nunes) 2 Turf Beauty (Wong) 3 Diamond Beauty (Koh)

4 Absolvido (Kok)

Margins and time:

Ns, 1/2, 43/4 (1:02.64)