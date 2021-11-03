Wealthy Delight can win for Purton

Wealthy Delight looks a shoo-in under leading jockey Zac Purton in Race 7 at Happy Valley tonight.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 ORIENTAL AMIGO is better than his record suggests. He draws a touch sticky but perhaps under forward riding from Vincent Ho he is capable of turning his luck around.

2 SUNNY AND GOLD is looking for that first win. Strong booking of Zac Purton signals intent and he's open to further improvement.

3 DESTINE JEWELLERY has trialled well and this looks like a suitable starting point.

12 SUNNY SMILE close off impressively last time out for fourth. He gets his chance at the bottom of the handicap.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

12 WEALTHY EMPLOYEE is closing in on a first win. He gets a suitable trip and the lightweight favours him as he aims to continue trainer Jimmy Ting's hot run of form.

6 MAGNETISM has proven competitive over these trips before. He's found a suitable rating and this contest looks ideal.

10 JOLLY FOREVER will relish the added two furlongs on offer. Expect improvement again.

2 SUPER HONG KONG pairs favourably with Joao Moreira.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 BINGO BINGO led and crossed the line first in a trial recently. Danny Shum has done well with his first starters of late and this Australian-bred youngster can add his name to that list.

4 A SMILE LIKE YOURS grabbed a first win two starts ago. He's held his condition and needs only to overcome gate nine to be competitive again.

5 SIGHT HERO is looking for back-to-back wins. He draws well and gets another chance.

3 HONEST WAY is next best. Moreira is a strong booking.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 INNO LEGEND went close a number of times last season. He's since trialled well. The booking of Moreira for this first-up assignment signals intent. Expect a big run.

2 FORTUNE CARRIER is the main danger. He just needs to offset the sticky gate to be competitive over six furlongs.

9 YEE CHEONG WARRIOR narrowly missed first-up. He can improve further off that effort.

4 SMART IDEA is capable and pairs with Alexis Badel. This contest is favourable.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

6 ZEBROWSKI placed at Group 1 level in Australia. He's since arrived and settled into Hong Kong well, narrowly missing at his most recent start. Vincent Ho hops up and he looks ready to put his best foot forward.

4 SAVAQUIN draws favourably and gets the services of Moreira. He's a winner in this grade and deserves plenty of respect.

7 LOOKING GREAT has a powerful turn of foot when required. He's first-up off the back of a tidy trial at Conghua.

8 ALL FOR ST PAUL's is the likely leader. Respect.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

11 MOONLUCK can improve off his second-up run. He displayed his fair share of ability last season. With the right run, he could prove difficult to catch. He should have value.

4 NUNCHUKS performs well for Vincent Ho and their pairing commands plenty of respect.

3 ROMANTIC COMBO is getting ever so close to a first win.

12 SUN OF MAKFI has done well this season. Purton hops up at the bottom of the handicap, indicating his chances of winning could be quite strong.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

1 WEALTHY DELIGHT is ready to win with three runs under his belt this season. Purton sticks aboard and, from Gate 1, he looks a shoo-in.

2 GIFT OF LIFELINE loves the course and distance. He can bounce back to his best.

3 PRESENCE has a bit of class. Frankie Lor is the in-form trainer and it will not shock to see this guy bounce into action.

6 TURIN REDSTAR has claims as a winner two starts ago.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 NEARLY FINE closed excellently first-up to grab a close-up fourth. Above average and with Vincent Ho engaged, he looks ready to win.

3 QUADRUPLE DOUBLE is racing well and deserves a win on his consistency.

2 CARROLL STREET was luckless last start. He deserves another chance.

5 SUPER DOBBIN commands respect.

