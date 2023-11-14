Wednesday Nov 15 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Capital Delight (No. 5), who deadheated with Lucky Archangel (No. 7) on Oct 4, can score again from gate 2 with Vincent Ho up on Nov 15 night. Lucky Archangel has franked the form for his third success in a row on Nov 1.

Race 1 (1,200m)

5 Crystal Powerful has tumbled into Class 5. He is better than this level and has shown significant improvement since being gelded in the off-season.

4 Hercules has the class edge and knows how to win over this course and distance. He is drawn ideally.

7 Sweet Diamond is favoured with a return to the turf surface and the positive draw.

3 H Z Tourbillon is next in line.

Race 2 (1,000m)

5 Kyrus Dragon has only had two runs in Hong Kong but has shown considerable progress each time. With a race run to suit, he will be powering home late.

2 Explosive Witness has a slight class edge over several of these. He also has form on his side, closing into third last start.

4 Humble Star also rates strongly following his run in the same race.

6 Atomic Energy is first-up but can threaten.

Race 3 (1,650m)

1 Kasa Papa is better than his recent form suggests. He has been without luck at times and clearly has plenty more to offer. He gets his shot from gate 2.

11 Dragon Star will lead and look the winner at some stage. He is not a winner yet but all four of his runs this season have been placings.

2 Prince Alex has found his mark and draws ideally. He gets his shot.

9 Yee Cheong Warrior is after back-to-back successes. He might get caught out in this grade, though.

Race 4 (1,200m)

9 Travel Golf is unlucky not to already be a winner. He has gone close several times.

2 Joy Coming has a suitable draw and can return to his best. He was beaten by poor barriers in his last two outings.

3 Prime Mortar has class on his day and can improve second-up, following a sound effort last time.

4 Galvanic has a stack of class although the draw makes things tricky.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Hero Star can find the front and string this group out. He is tough to get past at times.

2 Happy Day surged to a super-impressive victory last time. He remains in the grade which suits.

1 Happy Golf will improve returning to Class 4. The booking of Zac Purton catches the eye.

8 Champion Instinct continues to race well and will be hitting the line late.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Judy’s Great makes his debut. He has moved well in his trials and has a suitable draw for his first outing.

1 Act Of Faith has gone close each time this season. He gets the services of Purton which holds him in very good stead.

3 Healthy Healthy is chasing back-to-back wins. Luke Ferraris is a suitable choice on a front runner.

8 Colonel has claims, too.

Race 7 (1,650m)

8 Taj Dragon is an impressive sort and this race is well within his grasp. He has the class and form to be winning, especially with Purton remaining aboard for the in-form Pierre Ng, who achieved his first four-timer on Nov 11.

4 Helene Feeling is a very nice horse and his record is impressive. He can turn his form around after his last-start eighth.

10 Hameron is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He is going to get his opportunity.

1 Telecom Fighters gets a handy 5lb (2.27kg) with Angus Chung’s claim.

Race 8 (1,200m)

3 Capital Delight is a little talent who remains in superb form. Vincent Ho hops up and the prospect of a dry track is ideal, especially with a positive draw. The one to catch.

7 Gameplayer Elite performed well last start and can improve with a smoother run in transit.

4 Tomodachi Kokoroe can lead and give this group something to run down from gate 1.

12 Kilindini has a wide draw to overcome. Still, he is in career-best form.

Race 9 (1,650m)

6 Chill Chibi was super impressive last start. He is chasing a hat-trick and chances are he is well placed to get it, especially from a suitable draw.

3 Escape Route rattled into second last start and looks well-placed to peak. Each-way hope.

11 Thesis is a handy talent who looks like he has found his feet.

4 Romantic Laos won well two runs back. He is next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club