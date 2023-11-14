Wednesday Nov 15 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) JANE’S VISION ran well below par when trying the Poly last time. But she was close-up at her previous two starts and, back on turf, can make amends.

(5) HEAD GIRL makes her local debut. She was lightly raced in the Cape and the switch in venue could see her home.

(3) LADIES DAY showed some improvement when back on turf last time with 4kg-claiming Nirvan Nastili up. She needs a repeat showing.

(8) NELLIE MELBA makes her debut with Richard Fourie up and could prove the pick of the first-timers.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(4) PIRATE PRINCE was beaten at his last two starts in the soft. He is course-and-distance suited and should make another bold bid.

(3) ADDABAR has shot up in the handicap after beating Pirate Prince two runs back, with the latter returning the favour subsequently. He looks held by Pirate Prince on that form.

(6) DANSE MILORD had her consistency rewarded last run. She steps up in trip and can follow up.

(2) PARIS PIKE needed his last run over a distance too short. He has done well over this trip and is one to keep an eye on.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) FLAG MAN has shown up well in both starts and was a close-up second last time. He should go one better.

(1) POWER STAR is struggling to shed his maiden tag but has not been far back at recent outings. The extra 200m and switch to turf should suit.

(2) TORIX NIGHT drifted in the market and raced greenly on debut. He should come on from that effort.

(5) SHOOT THE RAPIDS looks to have a speedy pedigree and is one to note.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) PERFECTLY PICKED caught the eye when running on late from a bad draw on the Poly. She can make the required progress.

(7) ACCUMULATE has improved with each outing and looks primed for this race.

(8) FAIRY TRIPP has promising form over shorter trips. She is lightly raced and the step-up in trip should suit.

(9) WESTSTOCKMARKETBORSE has been game when trying further. Fourie stays with the ride.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(9) THUNDER MASALA was touched off by (5) BRAVE VOYAGER when last they met and is now 2.5kg better off at the weights, which should be enough to turn the tables. However, Brave Voyager has been sprinting at his last two outings and he should be fully fit for the step-up in trip.

(6) MASTER TOBE has been taking on stronger opposition at recent outings and finished not far back. He is always game.

(4) PORFIRIO took time to get going but is in good form. He has won over this distance and can continue his good form.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) PRINCESS OZMA has been disappointing but showed a sign of a form return when runner-up last time. She is down in class and can go one better.

(11) QUANABI has a wide draw but her recent form has been franked. With 4kg-claiming Kobeli Lihaba up, she can go close.

(4) POURSOMESUGARONME has been threatening for some time. She was second when favourite last time but the switch to turf could see her home.

(5) CAN’T CATCH ME has been improving steadily and looks primed for this event.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) STANLEY PARK has improved with blinkers. He steps up over an extra 200m which could suit.

(6) DIANI has been consistent and showed up from a tough draw last time. This could be his best trip.

(9) MUSIC IS LIFE has not been out of the money in his last five outings and is overdue for his second success.

(10) PATRONAGE takes a slight drop in the handicap and has a chance of a seventh win.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) ARVERNI PRINCESS has a wide draw but comes from an in-form stable. She steps up in trip but should see it out.

(7) BITCOIN BABY is seldom far back. She takes a drop in the handicap and should feature.

(4) MISSION ROCKS took on stronger rivals last run and is back in more suitable company. She also has Lihaba’s 4kg allowance.

(2) CINNAMON BLUSH was a beaten favourite last run. She is better than that. Fourie sticks to the ride.