Wednesday’s Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Three-time Happy Valley 1,200m winner Sugar Sugar (left) is set to make it four with Hugh Bowman up in the last race on Wednesday night.

Race 1 (1,000m)

9 Six Best Friends is better than his form suggests. Expect him to use the ideal draw to find the front. The inside gate and light weight afford him an excellent winning chance.

2 Diamond Soars gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) claim with apprentice jockey Angus Chung up. He is capable and needs only to offset the awkward draw.

5 Tronic Mighty is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in the right vein of form.

4 Theta Hedge is a threat, especially in this grade from an ideal gate.

Race 2 (1,650m)

11 Smart Beauty turned in a career-best effort last start. He is expected to bring that form to Wednesday’s race and prove hard to beat, especially from an ideal draw.

1 Brave And Bold has mixed his form but should be ready to show something in this grade.

4 Regency Happy Star is finding his feet. He has an awkward barrier but the services of Hugh Bowman warrant plenty of respect.

3 Happy Jai Jai draws ideally and he should get the right run close to the speed.

Race 3 (1,650m)

4 Capital Legend’s two runs back have been sound. He looks set to improve again, especially with Vincent Ho hopping up. The one to beat.

2 Beautyverse has mixed his form but chances are he will lead. He has his fair share of class and Bowman’s booking is worth keeping an eye on.

5 Star Contact rarely runs a bad race. He is consistent, even if he does not win out of turn.

10 High Rise Soldier knows what to do over this course and distance. The light weight is a big plus and he can surprise.

Race 4 (1,200m)

6 Wood On Fire has an ideal draw and he can improve following his first-up run this season. He knows what to do over this course and distance. He should get the right run from gate 4.

5 Golden Luck draws ideally and can also improve after his first-up run. Zac Purton sticks aboard and he has got several rating points still up his sleeve.

2 Kukoshi Musou draws a touch awkward. But he has got his fair share of ability, especially over this course and distance.

12 Good View Glory gets his chance with the light weight.

Race 5 (1,000m)

6 Happy Day has class and looks well placed to return this season in fine style after his latest trial. The strong booking of Ho warrants respect, but there is no shortage of quality opposition in this contest.

10 Ace Talent can improve following his first-up run. He knows how to win at Happy Valley and does step out on the right rating.

7 King Invincible is a winner in waiting. He gets his shot with Purton up, although the wide barrier is not ideal.

2 Savvy Delight rarely runs a bad race. He can improve second-up.



Race 6 (1,200m)

5 Travel Golf is unlucky not to already be a winner. Expect him to offset the wide draw by crossing early and, from there, get every chance. He has returned in sound condition this season and is better suited to racing at Happy Valley.

4 Awesome Treasure can roll forward and lead. But there is no shortage of rivals who can do something similar.

6 Cosmo Navigator looks ready to ascend the handicap. Expect him to prove competitive under Bowman after his last-start third.

11 Super Eagle is knocking on the door. He has two seconds and a third in his last three starts.

Race 7 (1,650m)

10 Dragon Star can lead and give this group something to reel in. He has returned in excellent condition this season and a first win is so close. The one to catch, especially from an ideal draw with Karis Teetan engaged.

1 Royal Pride can improve with two runs under his belt, especially as he returns to Class 4. He will get his opportunity under Ho.

2 Lean Hero caught the eye with a fast-closing effort last start. He can settle closer in the run and give this race a good shake.

3 Red Hare King is lightly raced. Do not discount.

Race 8 (1,200m)

7 Sugar Sugar was excellent first-up and he can improve following that effort. He gets a superb winning chance for Bowman, especially over a course and distance that he loves. The one to beat.

4 Jolly Ruler has an ideal draw. He can take up a forward position, which is more than suitable.

5 Lightning Bolt was an impressive winner last start with Purton atop. The rider remains aboard and he has gate 1 on his side.

6 Toronado Phantom can improve following a rather inconclusive first-up run. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club