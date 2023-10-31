Wednesday’s Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Three-time Happy Valley 1,200m winner Sugar Sugar (left) is all set to make it four with apprentice jockey Alfred Chan up in the last race on Wednesday night.

Race 1 (1,000m)

8 Valhalla is in the right vein of form and he can win again this time. He charged home last start and is the one to beat.

3 The Good Deal can improve with two runs under his belt. The inside draw is a bonus.

2 Multimore went close last start. He appears to have returned to the right level of form and Zac Purton’s booking is a big plus.

1 Amazing Travis can take a step in the right direction racing in Class 5. Do not discount.

Race 2 (1,800m)

12 Golden Fairy is better than his record suggests and his latest trial at Conghua was sound. Take a chance on him.

7 Turtle Again was caught wide last start but can improve following that effort. He just needs to offset an awkward draw.

6 Happy Hero exploded to an almighty win last time. He remains in the grade and will prove very competitive.

1 Sunny Baby is next in line.

Race 3 (1,000m)

2 Explosive Witness is better than his current rating and his latest effort was sound. Can overcome this group on class.

4 Heroic Master is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in super condition and this contest is suitable.

5 Humble Star gets the services of Purton. He is fit and ready to contend strongly.

3 Majestic Knight has placed seven times from 14 runs. Will be thereabouts.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Sight Hero never runs a bad race and he is suited with Karis Teetan up. He will be fit with three runs under his belt and he needs only a few favours to go his way to be winning. His consistency holds him in very good stead.

12 Speedstar continues to race well and gets his chance. He is favoured with no weight, especially based on his form.

8 Harmony N Home can improve after his first-up outing. Purton’s booking commands respect.

2 Zoom Boom is next best.

Race 5 (1,650m)

4 Legion Of Merit is favoured from an ideal draw. Goes well over this course and distance, with two wins to his credit last season.

8 Turin Warrior narrowly missed first-up and will have improved plenty from that effort.

3 Free Foal faded upon resumption after racing close to the speed. He can improve from that effort.

2 Perfetto was too far back with too much work to do last time. He has a nice draw and an ideal jockey.

Race 6 (1,200m)

4 Scotch Tycoon is a winner in the grade above. He has his fair share of class and looks wound up to perform first-up for new trainer Mark Newnham.

11 Prestige Moochi will improve after his first-up run under the light weight from the good gate. Each-way chance at odds.

1 Kokushi Musou draws ideally and knows how to win at Happy Valley. He is a major player.

5 High Percentage has hit the ground running across five starts. He can continue his advance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

6 Golden Rise makes his debut. He looks like he has his fair share of ability and his latest trial was sound. Expecting he can make a big impact first-up in Hong Kong.

7 Tactical Command was withdrawn last start. He has trialled well since then and his first-up effort this season was solid. Major threat.

4 Young Life Forever is favoured from gate 3. The return to Happy Valley is a positive.

3 Wood On Fire is racing well and went close at his two runs this season. He gets an opportunity.

Race 8 (1,650m)

7 Silver Sonic can turn his form around after performing poorly on a rain-affected ground last start. He is better than that effort and his best form previously could easily prove too much for this group.

11 Chill Chibi returns first-up. Won strong race last start. Favoured under the light weight.

4 Ivy League finally got on the board last time. In the form of his life and the inside draw is ideal.

6 All Beauty returns second-up with Purton engaged. Keep safe.

Race 9 (1,200m)

3 Sugar Sugar has finished second twice this season in this grade. He should be fighting out another finish.

11 Fun N Glory can improve second-up after finishing fourth on yielding ground first-up. He is a smart little talent who can win again, especially up in grade with no weight on his back.

10 Denfield is a two-time winner from his last starts. He rises in grade now, however, it should not be too much of a hindrance.

12 Red Elegance can improve second-up. He has some talent and just needs to overcome the wide gate.

