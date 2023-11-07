Wednesday’s Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Lightning Bolt is in superb form. He should achieve his hat-trick with Zac Purton astride in Race 8 at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Rattan World makes a crucial step down to Class 5. He carries top weight, although his latest effort from the rear was nothing short of eye-catching. Expect him to improve sharply against this group.

5 Devil And Gold draws much better this time. He can save ground along the rails and take his shot.

7 Dashing Triumph has been racing well and is closing in on another win. He has an ideal draw and is favoured with Zac Purton up.

10 Fortune Turbo can find the rail and lead. He will look the winner at some stage in front.

Race 2 (1,200m)

7 Podium has shown much better potential on the turf, as opposed to the dirt. He is expected to improve sharply from an ideal draw and is worth taking a chance on.

5 Happy Trio is in superb form and can take another step forward, following his last-start narrow defeat. He just needs to overcome the draw.

11 Regent Glory has the ideal racing pattern and suitable draw to be very competitive for the in-form Karis Teetan and David Hayes.

9 Kasi Farasi knows what it is about and should get his opportunity.

Race 3 (1,650m)

9 Double Show is in superb form. He has yet to win but has shown significant capabilities at times across his career in Hong Kong. He might be the one.

2 Nice Birdie has done his best racing at Happy Valley. He can improve a stack returning to his preferred course and distance, especially armed with an ideal draw. He is worth each-way.

3 Happy Jai Jai should receive a sweet run from Purton. He continues to race well and remains a massive threat.

8 Medic Elite should be right there as always. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,000m)

9 King Invincible has shown his qualities several times. He has the ability but has been unable to put it together for a win. Still, he is developing nicely and this contest appears very suitable.

1 Sergeant Pepper has gone agonisingly close twice this season. He gets his opportunity once more with Purton up.

5 G One Excellent can improve with two runs under his belt. He knows what it takes to win over this course and distance.

3 Fortune Warrior mixes his form but there is clearly ability there. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,650m)

3 Super Baby has led and won before and it would not surprise to see him try that from an ideal draw under Luke Ferraris. He can improve and this contest is suitable.

5 Lucky Banner narrowly missed last start. He will be doing plenty right to atone for that effort, especially with two runs under his belt.

8 Strongest Boy has shown ability across his career, even without winning. He will get his opportunity with Purton.

7 Amazing Boy will improve again and the inside barrier is favourable. Do not discount.

Race 6 (1,200m)

12 Lyrical Motion ran a blinder first-up. Expect sharp improvement under no weight and an ideal draw. He is doing well and appears in very good shape for Caspar Fownes.

4 Togepi has ability and is open to improvement. He just needs to overcome the wide draw.

7 Round The Globe is the obvious pace influence in the race, especially from the inside gate. He will take some catching.

1 A Americ Te Specso is much better suited in this grade. The strong booking of Purton warrants respect.

Race 7 (1,800m)

11 Intrepid Winner was brilliant first-up. He was caught without room before charging home late. He can take another step forward and the light load is a huge plus.

1 Sweet Encounter has a significant class edge. He has been dealt a terrible draw and the hefty impost could easily bring him undone. Still, he does get Purton up.

8 Lean Hero was a tidy winner two starts ago and has remained at a strong level of form.

2 Perfect Team continues to improve and he can do so again. Nice winner last start on dirt.

Race 8 (1,200m)

1 Lightning Bolt is after a hat-trick of wins. He is in superb condition and Purton takes the ride from an ideal draw.

4 Seizing The Moment can improve back to favourable conditions. He is a winner off this mark and this race does not appear overly strong. Expect significant improvement.

7 Sweet Briar is a two-time winner already. He has his fair share of class and has returned in excellent order this season.

10 Ready To Win was a tidy first-up winner. He is up in grade but has a light load to carry.

Race 9 (1,200m)

8 Goko Win is a nice horse but his latest run was not ideal. He can improve from that effort after travelling wide, without cover, and at the tail of the field. He is suited from an inside draw and it would not surprise to see him take the right step forward.

3 Nordic Dragon is a smart horse and Purton’s pairing is worth consideration.

10 Reward Smile slots in light again which is hugely ideal. He will be closing fast, just as he has done in the past.

4 Campione can fire first-up this term with apprentice Angus Chung’s 5lb (2.27kg) claim.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club