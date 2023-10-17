Wednesday’s Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form guide

Son Pak Fu, who scored four wins in a row over 1,200m at Happy Valley last season, won his trial for his return in the last race on Wednesday night. He looks hard to beat, especially dropping back from Class 2 to 3.

Race 1 (1,200m)

3 Modest Gentleman caught the eye in a recent barrier trial. He has tumbled down the handicap but has shown quality in the past. He is suited in this bottom grade, especially from the draw.

5 Miracles should get his chance on the speed. Expect him to cross in from the wide barrier to lead under Zac Purton.

9 Happily Friends did well first-up and should have improved. He has the ideal draw, which should afford him the run of the race.

2 Fingers Crossed is next in line. He was a winner at the tail end of last season.

Race 2 (1,000m)

10 Diamond Flare has the right barrier which he should use to find the front. Having shown his capabilities, he has an excellent chance, if positive tactics are employed.

9 Ace Talent tends to mix his form but he can cross early to offset the awkward draw. He can make his presence felt.

5 Happy United knows how to win but will need to overcome a tricky gate. His latest trial at Conghua was quite strong.

1 A Americ Te Specso is next in line. He can improve back in this grade.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 Sight Hero has returned in sound condition this season. He does his best racing at Happy Valley and can improve drastically, especially from a suitable draw with the in-form Hugh Bowman aboard. The Australian landed a four-timer at Sha Tin last Sunday.

1 Righteous Arion is a classy horse and he remains a major threat. He is consistent and ticks a lot of boxes.

11 Magic Traveller caught the eye in a recent trial at Happy Valley. He has more ability than his three starts in Hong Kong suggest.

3 Hero Star can also make his presence felt.

Race 4 (1,650m)

5 Turtle Again continues to make all the necessary improvements. He is tracking towards a first success and the ideal gate gives him the right opportunity.

2 Yee Cheong Warrior has returned in good condition this campaign. He narrowly missed last start and it would not surprise to see him atone for that effort. He will get his chance under Bowman.

3 Right Honourable mixes his form but, on his day, he is capable of winning against this group.

10 Tsuen Wan Glory is next in line.

Race 5 (1,200m)

3 Telecom Speed closed nicely first-up this season. Expect improvement from that run. He gets his chance, especially in this grade with a suitable riding choice.

8 Round The Globe was caught late last start. He did well in the lead and the same is expected again from him. He can find the front easily from gate 2.

5 Harmony N Home returns and did trial well recently. He is in sound condition and can fire first-up.

1 Solid Shalaa can improve in this grade. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,650m)

2 Master Tornado should already be a winner in Hong Kong. He has done well without prevailing, but gets a super chance from an ideal draw with Alexis Badel up this time. He will race on the speed and take some beating.

8 Amazing Boy should have come on following his first-up effort. He has claims.

6 M Unicorn is chasing back-to-back wins. He was nothing short of impressive last start.

1 Kasa Papa just needs to overcome the sticky draw. He should, as his form this term is sound.

Race 7 (1,650m)

12 Thesis slots in light and returns following an impressive trial at Conghua. He has taken his time to acclimatise in Hong Kong and looks set to improve drastically this season for trainer Frankie Lor, with a summer break under his belt.

2 Romantic Laos is chasing back-to-back wins. He draws well and Purton retains the ride.

10 Silver Sonic did well first-up. He must overcome the wide draw for an in-form Francis Lui stable.

3 Viva Hunter should lead and he will give this group something to run down.

Race 8 (1,200m)

11 Happy Golf was very good first-up and he can take another step forward. He made ground from the tail of the field and the better draw should see him take up a prominent position throughout. The one to beat.

3 Wonder Kit is in the right vein of form. He has an ideal barrier-and-jockey combination.

6 Capital Delight soared home last start for a dead-heat victory. He will be making his presence felt once more.

1 Dragon’s Luck will need to overcome the awkward draw. Still, he has claims on his ability.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Son Pak Fu caught the eye in a recent trial, crossing the line first in fine style. Expect the once four-in-a-row hero to make a winning return, especially from an ideal draw in the right grade. The one to beat.

3 Hoss can bounce back following an ordinary first-up run. He is better than that and improvement is expected.

5 Call Me Dandy has his fair share of class, albeit having a difficult draw to overcome for his Happy Valley debut.

2 Lucky Eight should cross in from the wide draw and press for the lead with 7lb (3.18kg)-claiming apprentice jockey Angus Chung engaged. Next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club