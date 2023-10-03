Wednesday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) WARHAWK BOMBER has had three starts – two no shows on the turf and one cracker on the Poly. He is back on the synthetic surface and should go close.

(8) LASHLAROO caught the eye when running on well on debut for an in-form stable. He has the widest draw but should have benefited from the experience.

(4) ANDY COOGLE is way better than his last run. Four of his five starts have been on soft ground and he was much improved in firmer going with first-time blinkers. The switch to the Poly could bring the desired result.

(2) CHAMPONELLE has not been far back in five outings. From a good draw, he can finish in the money.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) PHAKA IMALI has been a model of consistency and has been close-up over this course and distance at his last three starts. Richard Fourie will know what to expect from his mount.

(6) TRADE WAR is down in class. His recent form has been on the turf but, as an older horse, he should not be bothered by the switch to the Poly.

(7) PURPLE POWAHOUSE had it tough from a wide draw with an inexperienced apprentice up last time. He has gone close over this course and distance and has the title-chasing Gavin Lerena in the saddle.

(2) BRASS BELL is always consistent. The four-point drop in the handicap and a good draw will be in his favour.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) ACTIVATOR, who is having his first outing on the Poly, ran out a narrow maiden winner over this course and trip last time. He had a tough alley that day and that form has since been franked. From a plum draw, he can score again.

(2) LAZY GUY has won only once in 33 starts but has placed 19 times. The addition of a tongue tie and a drop in class last run saw him touched off and a repeat will make him a big runner.

There should not be much between (6) HIPPOCRATES and (8) MAJORCA PALACE. Only a length separated them when they last met. The latter benefits from Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg claim, which could see the placings reversed.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(8) BLACK EGRET, who has not been out of the first two in his last four starts, is making the trip from the Highveld. He switches to the Poly but the trip suits. A strong chance.

(2) PROUD MASTER is something of a Poly specialist, winning his last three on the surface. He has been creeping up the handicap but can go in again despite the top weight.

(3) MR MASTER STARTER was second behind former stablemate Waterberry Lane but he has also been consistent. He is the pick of Dean Kannemeyer’s two runners.

(1) DONQUERARI is another who boasts consistent form and Louis Goosen’s stable is in hot form. He won in this class two runs back.

Race 5 (1,000m)

Four of the eight runners finished behind (3) VISION OF WILL last time, with very little separating all five. Paul Gadsby’s mare won well enough to confirm the result and the stable has found form.

(2) HEREINAFTER was the furthest back behind Vision Of Will but there was less than a length separating the four runners.

Sorting out Hereinafter, (1) WAR EMPRESS, (6) WILL O ME and (8) FASHION MISTRESS is a guessing game.

(4) KIAN’S PRIDE was a recent maiden winner taking on older horses. She is by far the highest rated but has a hefty weight to shoulder.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(5) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN has finished runner-up at his last three starts over the distance and twice on the Poly.

Stablemate (4) ESQUEVELLE is 1.5kg better off and that should be enough to turn the tables.

(7) BIG SLICK made sudden improvement under apprentice Brevan Plaatjies last start and needs to confirm.

(8) GIMME A RAINBOW is always game. His last win was his 50th start, franking the form behind Esquevelle.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(2) FISH EAGLE was a distant fourth behind the unbeaten Mexican Pete when making his Poly debut for Clinton Binda. From a good draw, he can make the required improvement.

(1) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY has found form as a seven-year-old and was narrowly beaten from a tough draw last time. He goes an extra furlong and, with some luck in running, should see it out.

(3) THUNDER MASALA found good improvement and market support last run. That was on the turf but he appears to have come to hand.

(8) IMPARTIAL jumps in trip but has been improving steadily and has a light weight. He could be the surprise package.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(12) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES has the widest draw but the strongest form. Garth Puller’s filly loves the Poly and has Fourie to guide her home.

Puller has a second string to his bow in (5) PETIT VERDOT, who has consistent form on the Poly and a better draw.

(6) STAR CHOICE is a veteran having her 50th outing. She started favourite over this course and distance last time and went down narrowly.

(4) STING RAY was not disgraced when trying a mile from a wide draw on the Poly. She should enjoy the drop in trip and a 1.5kg claim.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(5) ISORENDER has come on with each outing and looks primed for this maiden handicap.

(8) JOSEPHINE’S PRIDE has been a beaten favourite at his last three outings. He was a close second last run and his two best efforts have been on the Poly. Muzi Yeni is back on board.

(7) MORNING CHESS is back with blinkers and was not far back from a wide gate last time.

(10) HIS MASTER’S VOICE has a wide gate but his best recent form has been on the Poly. He was beaten under a length last time and, although shouldering top weight, must have a decent chance.