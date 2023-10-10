Wednesday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

The blinkers were back on (8) WITCHWOOD for her last start and she went down narrowly. Can go one better.

(5) REGINA BELLISIMA finished ahead of (7) YOUGOGIRL last time. She has been much improved on the Poly with blinkers. Yougogirl should have come on from that effort.

(9) DRESSEDTOTHENINES showed some improvement with first-time blinkers. She can do better over the shorter trip.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) MAJORCA PALACE was not far behind stronger opposition last run and, before that, was 1½ lengths behind (2) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA, who has since been in good form. Majorca Palace is now 3kg better off in the handicap.

Muzi Yeni may have had the choice between (1) DROGARATI and (5) WHAT A TIGER, but is sticking to Anotherdayinafrica.

(3) SHOT OF COURAGE won first time out of the maidens and apprentice James Lihaba keeps the ride.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) KING BAVARIAN has been consistent on the Poly and stays the trip. He is the horse to beat.

(6) HELL’S BELLS has improved and makes his Poly debut. With his 1.5kg allowance, he can turn the tables on (2) GLOBAL RULER, who finished ahead of him last time.

(3) BANDMASTER caught the eye second-up. This trip should suit.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(8) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED has been runner-up on the Poly in her last two starts. Lihaba’s 4kg claim could see her home in a difficult handicap.

(1) LITTLE LADY has the best draw and takes a drop in class.

(10) ANGELIC FORT is never far back. If she stays the trip, she will be a big runner.

(6) JOLLIFICATION has put in two useful post-maiden runs. Yeni is back on board and she should run a big race.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) KNIGHT WARRIOR takes a big drop in class and Dennis Bosch’s stable is starting to come to hand. Yeni retains the ride, given that he may have had the choice with (4) EVENTIDOR.

(3) LITTLE PRINCE has run two good races on the Poly and is down in class.

(7) LAST ONE STANDING was a maiden winner last run and is making steady improvement. This will be only his fourth start.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) WRITTENINTHESAND was a narrow winner on the Highveld last time. She can follow up with a handy weight.

(5) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE has won over this course and distance and has not risen too high in the handicap. She won well on the turf last run and can follow up.

(10) THESUPERNOVASTAR has drawn wide but won well enough when shedding her maiden status for her to have a chance in this line-up.

(8) ZARIYAH shed her maiden tag at third time of asking and was much improved on the Poly.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(7) POURSOMESUGARONME has been knocking on the door for some time. His best recent effort has been over this course and distance. A strong winning chance.

(11) STAR CHOICE has a tough draw but the mare has been close-up in all her recent starts.

(9) DAME MAZONA improved with every outing before shedding her maiden status at her last start with first-time blinkers. Meeting a modest field, she can make it back to back.

(2) DRIVE BY was never in it when caught wide from a bad draw last run. With a better barrier and a light weight, the mare will be dangerous.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) WILLIAM RUFUS was not far back in much stronger company last time. He has a big weight but could have too much gas for this field.

Weiho Marwing has applied for boxes at Summerveld to open a satellite yard, so (6) TIME TOGETHER can be regarded as locally trained.

He met a good one in Mexican Pete last time. He faces the visiting (5) JP TWO THOUSAND on 1kg worse terms but home advantage could play a role.

(9) GIMME A RAINBOW got a four-point hike for his last win but gets 1.5kg allowance, courtesy of Rachel Venniker, which could see him home again.