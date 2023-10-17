Wednesday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) INAFIX has run two very encouraging races on the Highveld and should take a ton of beating.

(1) VICTOR RAIL is ultra consistent but always seems to find one or two to beat. He should get it all right soon and has a strong each-way chance.

(5) MASK ON nearly won last time and is a must for everything.

(2) AMIGO gets the services of Gavin Lerena first-up and could be worth including in the quartet.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) MIA’S ATHENA caught the eye when first-up out the maidens last time. She is lightly raced. It is encouraging to see Richard Fourie keep the ride.

(1) SHIPHOLIA gets the best draw. Her form is good and she is a must for everything, despite the layoff.

(2) PELARGONIUM and (5) BONNE BOUCHE are last-start winners. They are natural inclusions for the quartet.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(11) ROYAL SWAN MASTER does have the deepest draw to overcome. He nearly won on debut and, based on that, he should win with natural improvement.

(9) KING OF QUEEN has not been too far off the winners recently and looks set for a massive run.

(6) POWER STAR is taking long to win but showed last time that it could be soon.

(8) BOMBER STREAM might be worth including in the quartet for some value.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(4) LADY CANTON has solid form and is always honest. She has a first-three chance.

(6) FAMOUS AND RICH is taking time to win again but placed last time. The four-year-old is worth considering for most bets.

(7) JOHNNY THE THIEF seems progressive and could feature first-up in open company.

(3) LAST ONE STANDING ran a good race last time and has a strong place chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) MEXICAN PETE is going places. The colt has won both his races (over 1,400m and 1,600m) with consummate ease. From a nice barrier, he looks set to remain unbeaten.

(5) MAXIUMUS reverts to a distance that will be more to his liking. Expect a huge run from the seven-time winner.

(7) FORMAGEAR and (4) ICE KINGDOM should make their presence felt. They performed well last time.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) KING OF THE GAULS impressed in the maidens and should relish the 1,200m trip. He could be anything.

(11) RAFA’S BOY ran an absolute cracker last time and, despite the deep draw, is a must for all bets.

(7) STANLEY PARK gets the services of the in-form Serino Moodley. Having solid form, he is a strong chance.

(8) TRIBUTE TO YOU can finish in the first four.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) FINAL DESTINY is always thereabouts and looks ready for another victory.

(5) PORFIRIO has won his last three starts impressively. If he were to make it four in a row, it would be no shock at all.

(4) QUIZ MASTER is much better than his last run suggests.

(8) STEVIE GEE is holding form. Coming from an in-form yard, he cannot be ignored.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) MISSION ROCKS was in tremendous winning form before her layoff. Fresh, she can continue her winning ways.

(3) MVULAZANA is the value selection. The mare has four wins and five placings from 19 starts.

(11) MORGAN LA FAY is holding form. Clearly talented, he can make a race of it.

(2) SLEEK AS SILK won well last time. Respect and include.