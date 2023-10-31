Wednesday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) QUENTASIA put in two good recent efforts on the Poly. Can make a bold bid from a handy draw.

(7) MADAME ZEE is battling to shed her maiden but was close-up over course and distance last time out. She can go one better.

(2) AN AIR OF PRIDE was not far back in blinkers last start. She could prove better on the Poly over this shorter trip.

(1) KYNISKA has not been far back of late and has a good money chance.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) FUTURE FLO switches to the Poly but has some promising form on the turf. Narrowly beaten last run and can go one better up in trip.

(1) HELSINKI and (4) HIAWATHA GOLDBERG both showed marked improvement first up in the Poly. Helsinki has been improving with each run and, from the best of the draw, should make a bold bid.

(5) LAUDATO is lightly raced but showed up well going this trip for the first time.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(6) PIXIE IN LOVE has improved at her last two with a tongue-tie. Best recent effort has been on the Poly.

(5) DYMONDIA was only run out of it late when making her Poly debut. The extra 100m will suit.

(9) WHEN EVENING COMES jumps from a wide gate but has consistent form on this surface.

(2) NTOMBENHLE goes well over course and distance and has Richard Fourie aboard.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(6) BANZAI PIPELINE is seldom far back and goes well over course and distance. Took on slightly stronger at recent starts.

(8) MASTER OF LAW was touched off on the Poly when up in trip last time. The extra will suit.

(9) HEAD GARDENER improved with blinkers and a 4kg claimer up. Similar leading tactics could see him back up.

(1) JUSTFORTHREEPENNY steps up in class but draw and weight are handy.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(7) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED has been knocking on the door. She can go one better.

(1) INGAKARA finished ahead of Shaken No Stirred when last they met, a neck between them. Should run well from the good draw.

(4) GIVERS GRACE was not far back at recent outings in some fairly competitive company. Go close.

(6) EAU DE VIE takes a big jump in trip but, judged on pedigree, this is probably what she is looking for.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) KINGSMEADS KRYSTL has dropped steadily in the handicap and now drops in class. Go close.

(2) POPPY OF BAYEUX will like the extra 200m and blinkers.

(7) QUANABI won well over course and distance last run.(3) FLOWER FESTIVAL is now 1.5kg better off with Quanabi for a length beating.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) KITTYBOYS GIRL should do well down in class.

(2) GELSOMINA gets a 2½kg relief and that could be enough to make her competitive again.

(3) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY improved with a tongue-tie and pacifiers. Stiffer task this time around.

(1) BIRDWATCHER caught the eye last time out and has a chance in this field.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) QUIZ MASTER was outrun late last start. Drop in trip will suit.

(7) PHAKA IMALI needed his last run. Should come on from that.

(2) MAJORCA PALACE and (3) DROGARATI were separated by a neck when they last met and meet on the same terms. Not much between them.

(4) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA finished between the two but could go better over 200m shorter.