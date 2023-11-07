Wednesday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) TEEREX drops in trip and can go well in a weak affair after finishing a fair third over 1,400m in his last start.

(2) YANNAKIS was well beaten last time but it is best to ignore that run. He is clearly better than that and could bounce back.

(6) MOUNT MERU has never been far in recent starts and could get involved.

(7) ISORENDER could get into the placings.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) JOSEPHINE’S PRIDE is knocking on the door. After two seconds from his last three starts, he looks the right one.

(3) MAGIC PRINCE is holding good form and should be right there.

(5) SCAMPTON ran a cracker in his last start. If he repeats that, he will have a big say.

(9) BASIE RAAKVAT can get into the action after placing at huge odds.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) SUGAR BLAST will have the run of the race from the best draw in his hat-trick bid.

(3) SYX HOTFIX has been racing consistently. Expect another bold showing.

(9) RODRIGUEZ has a tough draw but is in great form.

(8) IBUTHO has the ability to get involved and must be respected.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) TIME TOGETHER is holding form and will be right there, despite the drop in trip.

(8) LUCKY DOLLAR was narrowly beaten in his last start and can go one better.

(2) LAZY GUY can fill up the placings with a handy weight.

(1) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE is capable of scoring from a plum draw.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) CAPTAIN WHO is holding form well and could take some beating.

(7) WINTER WAVES can bounce back to best form. He is very capable.

(6) MAGWINYA has dropped in the ratings and can pop up on best form.

(1) HIGH VELOCITY has the best draw and can finish well off a brisk pace.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) SENOR GARCIA is holding solid form and has a good draw. A massive runner.

(9) FINAL DESTINY has finished close-up in his last start and has Richard Fourie up. Warrants respect.

(6) ALL THE TIME is very capable but will need things to go his way.

(1) FEW DOLLARS MORE won at big odds last time but needs to confirm that form.

Race 7 (1,700m)

(2) JOLLIFICATION won well in her last start. This is slightly stronger but she has the form to do well.

(7) RECKLESS LOVE will be flying at them late off a decent tempo. A huge runner.

(10) PETIT VERDOT has a top rider (Fourie) up and is a horse with plenty ability. Her turn of foot is unbelievable, so do not ignore.

(9) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON has plenty scope and can go achieve back-to-back wins.