Weight favours Amazing Victory

The Peter Ho-trained Amazing Victory deserves another success in Race 3 at Sha Tin on Sunday. The three-time winner has been consistent and has improved a lot. He can make it from an inside gate under Karis Teetan. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,200m)

5 Simple Hedge looks like he has the right potential with Zac Purton taking the ride first-up in Hong Kong. His latest trial was sound but the wide gate is the biggest challenge.

3 Flamingo Trillion caught the eye in his Hong Kong debut, closing off from the rear. He can take another step forward, especially from an ideal gate for the in-form Frankie Lor, who saddled a treble on Wednesday.

13 Easy Snip is racing with plenty of merit. He does not know how to run poorly.

14 Fighting Star should lead and give them something to run down.

Race 2 (1,200m)

11 Heavenly Thought has been knocking on the door for quite some time. He is racing off a very dangerous mark and can land this one with no weight. The one to beat.

3 Inspiring City has shown his capabilities at times. He draws ideally for Purton and should get the run of the race.

8 The Good Deal is steadily coming to hand in Hong Kong. He has had the experience and a win appears on the way.

7 Encore is next in line, if he manages to find his best form.

Race 3 (1,600m)

8 Amazing Victory is a sharp little talent who steps away favourably with only 117lb (53.1kg). The inside gate is a big plus. The other factor is that he appears open to further improvement, enough to suggest he can snare his fourth hurrah.

6 California Ten has been consistent. He deserves a win and gets his chance under Purton.

1 Turin Redsun can score again. He will relish apprentice jockey Angus Chung’s 7lb claim.

3 All For St Paul’s is the likely leader. He will take reeling in.

Race 4 (1,000m)

9 Brilliant Life does his best racing fresh and the break between runs should have done him a world of good. He pairs favourably with Vincent Ho and should get every opportunity from the middle draw.

14 Speedy Fortune draws a touch awkwardly but appears to have turned his form around last time. He gets his chance.

4 Equilibrium Turbo is doing everything right, except win. The wide gate will be a challenge.

2 Victory Scholars has consistency on his side. He continues to please and gets 7lb taken off.

Race 5 (1,400m)

1 Dream Pursuer is in sound form and can improve stepping down to Class 4. He appears to have more than enough ability to get on the board, but the big impost is the challenge.

2 Happy For All won well on debut, before finishing seventh at his latest run. Purton hops up and he might be worth forgiving.

13 Speed Fay Fay gets the inside gate. He has been close to winning all season and should be able to test this lot.

10 Regent Glory could lead again in a bid for back-to-back wins. Keep safe.

Race 6 (2,000m)

13 Happy Won looks like he will relish this distance. Expect the step-up to be a positive, especially under no weight in a grade that he has proven his worth.

6 Super Hong Kong is chasing back-to-back successes. He remains in the grade which is suitable and the break between runs will ensure he is fresh and ready to roll.

1 Incanto Prepared can figure back in Class 4. He is racing well and gets a favourable draw for Purton.

2 Flying Mojito is consistent and was a tidy winner two runs back. Keep safe.

Race 7 (1,400m)

5 June Planet has caught the eye in each of his Hong Kong starts, notably when he finished third last start. He has a sharp turn of foot and the ability to win.

3 D Star mixes his form but has a touch of class at his best. Matthew Chadwick is in superb form and he can continue rolling.

12 Speedstar slots in light and can surprise from an inside draw with 5lb coming off his back.

7 Hero Icon has claims and can be rewarded soon enough.

Race 8 (1,400m)

4 Chiu Chow Spirit has shown that he is a winner in waiting. He has hit the ground since arriving in Hong Kong and looks open to plenty more improvement. The strong booking of Purton will ensure he gets his chance to take the next step.

3 Captain Win is always consistent, even if he does not win out of turn. He will be finishing off under Ho.

2 Not Usual Star mixes his form but his best is very good.

11 Golden Artie slots in light and has an ideal draw for Silvestre de Sousa.

Race 9

10 Wonder Kit did well to finish second last time. He comes out of a strong race behind Golden Express and appears capable of going one better.

3 Super Fortune has been consistent and is racing with plenty of merit.

2 Good Buddy should get a charmed run from the inside draw. On his day, he is very classy.

6 Bundle Of Charm pairs favourably with Purton. He should get the right run from Barrier 2 against this group.

Race 10 (1,800m)

11 Prince Alex is doing plenty right and he should appreciate getting out over further. The middle draw should give Alexis Badel many options.

2 Alacrity continues to make steady improvement and can be third-time lucky. He has a very difficult draw to overcome but should relish getting up to this distance.

4 Escape Route is in the right vein of form as he chases consecutive wins.

9 Nicholson Returns is holding his condition and looks well placed to grab another hurrah after two in succession earlier this season.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club