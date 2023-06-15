Weight won’t stop Isivunguvungu

Race 1 (1,200m)

(11) KNOCKOUT has two runs down the straight and she should run a big race.

(9) PRINCESS ARLOWE and (10) AVERNI PRINCESS raced greenly on debut on this course. They are sure to have come on.

(7) BABY LOVE was a beaten favourite last run but the extra 200m could see her improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) QUESTION OF FAITH was well beaten on debut but the winner looks a fair sort. Experience could count.

(2) YANNAKIS was also a distant third on debut. He raced very greenly and should come on from that effort.

(5) CANFORD ICE gives apprentice Trent Mayhew his first ride. The former accomplished work rider cannot be written off lightly with his 4kg claim.

(9) MC DAZZLER is a nicely bred newcomer. Watch the market.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(11) DREAMLAND has some promising Highveld form. He found one to beat last time with first-time blinkers and can make amends.

(7) GALAXY EXPLORER was much improved second-up. Can be third-time lucky over 200m shorter.

(10) GREENSIDE found some support on debut. Although well beaten, he is likely to make good improvement.

(8) CONNOISSEUR raced very greenly on debut and is sure to have benefited from the run.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(3) SOUTHERN CAPE took on the males last start in soft ground. Before that, the mare was a smart second in a feature over this course and distance.

(8) LADY TIPTREE has been consistent. But her last two outings had been in the soft.

(7) ICE SUNSATION raced in Grade 1 company last start and was not too far back. This is a big drop in class.

(6) AQUAE SULIS is a giant of a mare. Consistent, she goes well over this course and distance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(9) USA’S HOPE made a smart local debut in strong company. He comes off some smart Cape form and looks the part.

(11) FATEFUL DAY was not far behind at first run back from Gauteng and is reverting to a sprint.

(7) BEECHAMWOOD BOY is back over his best trip after trying 200m further last start. The gelding is in the form of his life.

(2) PATRONAGE is back over his best course and distance. Chance.

Race 6 (2,400m)

Stable rider Keagan de Melo has opted for (5) RUNAWAY SONG, who looks to have the right credentials.

(4) SHANGANI has excellent form over this trip. Four of his eight wins were over 2,400m.

(2) ARAGOSTA has been consistent and stays the trip well. He is a Durban July entry but will have to win with authority to make the final line-up.

(1) AIRWAYS LAW is another Durban July entry. His last effort after a break was over a trip way short of his best.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(2) HOLD MY HAND has been in cracking form. The Glen Kotzen-trained filly has been right up there with the best.

(10) LIGHT OF THE MOON finished only half a length behind her in the Grade 1 Woolavington and should go close again.

(7) NONE OTHER was not far behind Hold My Hand when last they met and the SA Oaks winner will also be fighting for the top honours.

(5) DAWNOFANEWDAY is getting better as she goes further and has finished out of the money only twice in 19 starts.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) ISIVUNGUVUNGU is one of the country’s top sprinters. Trainer Peter Muscutt’s impressive last-start winner carries top weight (62kg) but should be hard to beat.

(9) TEMPTING FATE showed up well first run back from a break for his new stable and he has done well on this course.

(12) FAUSTINO is going over his best course and distance.

(4) ISHNANA is a course-and-distance specialist. Although getting on in years, he is always dangerous.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(2) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE improved second-up but is tackling the mile for the first time. The yard is in good form

(10) MISS PAGET improved nicely after her modest debut effort. The trip should suit.

(1) FREE WILL also showed progress second-up and has the best draw.

(12) DOCTOR’S ORDERS has a wide draw but is also coming along nicely.