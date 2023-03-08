Wellington gears up for fifth G1 win

Wellington limbering up nicely in his trial at Sha Tin under Alexis Badel for his defence in the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) on March 19. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Wellington’s bid for a fifth Group 1 success is firmly on course after his effortless barrier trial at Sha Tin on Tuesday morning under Alexis Badel for trainer Richard Gibson.

Gearing up to retain his title in the Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) on March 19, Wellington coasted through the hit-out as he readies to face California Spangle, Lucky Sweynesse, Beauty Joy, Waikuku and Courier Wonder – in what is shaping as a fiercely competitive renewal of the race in two weeks’ time.

Badel, 33, returned pleased following the 2021/22 Hong Kong champion sprinter’s effort to clock 57.97 seconds over 1,000m on turf, while California Spangle won the trial in 57.92sec.

“He ran well, I was happy to let him stretch out a little bit and obviously he had a long time between his last two runs. It was good to see him in good condition today,” said the French jockey.

Wellington has banked HK$59.2 million (S$10.2 million) with 12 wins from 20 starts in Hong Kong, including the 2022 Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m). The All Too Hard six-year-old remains the benchmark performer of the city’s sprint division.

“He’s doing very well. He was only beaten by a great, young horse in Hong Kong last time,” said Badel.

“Hopefully we can turn the tables, he seemed to be in good condition today, so let’s see what happens.”

Wellington finished second behind Lucky Sweynesse in February’s Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin.

“It’s going to be an interesting race with three (recent) Group 1 winners competing together. California Spangle has proven his quality and he can lead the race, Lucky Sweynesse is very versatile – he’ll probably be handy,” said Badel.

Beauty Generation successfully defended his crown in the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup twice to rack up a trio of wins in the race (2018, 2019 & 2020) – each time under Zac Purton, who rode California Spangle to finish third in the Group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) last start behind Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior.

Fresh following a Group 1 double at Randwick in Australia on Saturday afternoon, Purton was in the plate for California Spangle’s slick tune-up.

The Australian rider’s Group 1 double Down Under came aboard Artorius in the Canterbury Stakes (1,300m) and Communist in the Randwick Guineas (1,600m).

California Spangle boasts three wins this season, twice over a mile and also in the Group 3 Celebration Cup Handicap (1,400m) at his first run back this term, as he builds towards the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup. - HKJC