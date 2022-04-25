Wellington gets double

HONG KONG - Wellington joined one of the most select clubs in Hong Kong racing’s fabled speed division on a glorious FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin yesterday, with a dominant victory in the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize under Alexis Badel.

Trainer Richard Gibson’s powerful gelding, who captured the coveted prize last year, was bidding to join Mr Vitality, Fairy King Prawn, Silent Witness, Sacred Kingdom, Dim Sum and Lucky Nine as a dual winner of Hong Kong’s final Group 1 dash of the season.

Only Mr Vitality, Silent Witness and Lucky Nine had landed the prize in successive years since 1995. But Wellington emulated them with a clinical performance which left Badel beaming and Gibson hailing “equine brilliance”.

“He really is one of the top sprinters in the world. It’s difficult to win these big Group 1 races back-to-back. He’s done it and it’s a great achievement,” said Gibson. - HKJC