Wellington has the class factor in the Sprint Cup

RACE 1 (1,200M)

14 Royal Agility is ready to win. He is favoured with no weight on his back and this contest looks more than suitable.

10 Good Beauty won well two starts ago. Holding his condition, he pairs favourably with Zac Purton. Gate 14 is the only concern.

8 Gallant Hero is closing in on his first win. He caught the eye last time. He now has Joao Moreira.

4 Sergeant Pepper has claims. He is better than his record suggests.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

9 Towards Success gets the notable appointment of Vincent Ho. He has shown glimpses of ability, especially in his latest effort. He can take another step forward.

4 Kung Fu Tea has claims in this grade. He has a powerful finish and is a threat, following a solid outing last time from the rear.

1 G One Excellent is down in Class 5 for the first time. Purton hops up and improvement is expected.

2 Light My Day should find the front. He is next best.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

9 Double Six Pop has talent. He is a strong chance with no weight on his back.

5 California Sky is closing in on his first win in Hong Kong. Racing well, he is expected to take another step forward.

7 Country Boy can do no wrong at the moment. He is after his fourth win this campaign.

3 En Pointe is a two-time winner from five starts. He warrants respect with the strong booking of Purton.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

9 Precise Express is favoured over his preferred course and distance with the light weight.

3 Leading Fortune is in his career-best form, having notched a hat-trick of wins. He has drawn well and gets his chance to extend his winning streak.

7 Total Power mixes his form. On his day, the favourable draw should give him his opportunity to score.

6 Super Oasis has his first start for trainer Tony Cruz. He is better than his record suggests and the switching of yards could spark something.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 Happy Forever turned his form around with a close second last time. He looks like a very smart three-year-old on the rise. He gets Purton.

7 Sakewin must be ready to perform first-up with “Magic Man” Moreira engaged off the back of a solid trial effort. It would not surprise to see him find the front.

4 Spontaneous has drawn well and pairs with top rookie Jerry Chau. He is capable in this grade.

1 Rhapsody’s last run in Class 4 resulted in a win. Keep him safe on the class drop for leading trainer John Size.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

3 Happy Day has done well in two Hong Kong starts. He has drawn a touch awkwardly. But, if he can replicate his debut effort, it is well within his capability of beating this field.

8 Sparky Star is looking to snap a run of three top-three finishes. He just needs to overcome the wide gate to be a factor for Purton.

10 Handsome Veggie turned his form around to grab fifth last time. He is on an upward trajectory.

7 Fantastic Show has a powerful finish on his day, enough to outrun this group if conditions suit.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

GROUP 2 THE SPRINT CUP

1 Wellington hit his straps with a sublime win at the top level last time. There is little to suggest that he cannot do it again. He is top class and his best has him in front of this lot.

3 Hot King Prawn is in sound form. He is a threat if he manages to bring his best.

8 Master Eight is a rising talent. It might have all come too soon for this juvenile but still, he is showing signs that he is a future top-liner.

2 Stronger is stepping out following a Group 1 win. He has the class to hang around the finish again.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

8 Cordyceps Two has drawn well and has remained in sound form. He won well three starts ago and is well weighted to score again.

2 Free Foal is in solid form. He pairs favourably with Purton, who should ensure the 55-rater gets every chance from Gate 5.

1 Beauty Spirit is better than his record suggests. His latest run displayed that.

11 President’s Choice gets Moreira. He can test this group with a race run to suit.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

GROUP 2 THE CHAIRMAN’S TROPHY

1 Golden Sixty is looking to snap consecutive defeats. But it is not going to be easy, especially against a host of solid adversaries. He will need to be at the top of his game. If he is, he should be winning on his class.

4 More Than This is racing well and is a big threat. Golden Sixty has lost his invincible aura and More Than This – with two Group 1 runner-up efforts to the champ in the last year – can overhaul him if he is not at his best.

5 Ka Ying Star gets his chance and he will be hanging around at the finish.

12 Cheerful Days is doing nothing wrong. He continues to advance and meets expectations – something he could well do again at this level.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

6 Prince Alex is shaping as a good prospect on debut. He moved well in a trial and appears forward enough to make his presence felt after a solid campaign in Australia.

4 Atullibigeal has shown he has quality. He will be figuring in the finish for Purton and David Hall.

2 Rock Ya Heart is looking to snap two consecutive runner-up efforts. He deserves respect.

5 Five Elements is next best. He has the quality to be a factor.

