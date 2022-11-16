Whafeef has what it takes

RACE 1 (1,450M)



(12) WORLD’S BEST came close in both starts and rates the one to beat. (8) QUIXOTE and (2) DESERT FOX will enjoy the longer trip. (1) PROMONTORY can threaten. (5) NGOKUSHESHA lost no marks on debut and will come on.



RACE 2 (1,450M)



(5) KALAHARI BLUE and (4) TSAR BOMBA are well above average and could fight it out. However, on riding engagements, the latter appears preferred. Their stablemate (1) RIDGERUNNER could get into the frame. Debut winner (6) RULE BY FORCE went well when narrowly beaten in his second outing. He is maturing and should not be far off.



RACE 3 (2,400M)



(1) MIRREN (running consistently), (6) SPECIAL CHARM (won last time), as well as stablemates (4) LIVERPOOL LEGEND and (3) LAST CHEER (both running well) have interchanging form. Respect maiden entry (9) PONDEROSA PINE, who is looking for this trip.



RACE 4 (2,000M)



(2) PLAYER and (3) SAN QUINTIN renew rivalry. They were involved in a close finish over 1600m last time. Extra distance should make no difference. However, the 1.5kg difference in favour of the latter could see him reverse the positions. (1) WONDERING STAR is not out of contention. He was left way behind in fourth last start but could bounce back. (7) APACHE FIGHTER just broke through for her maiden win and can improve.



RACE 5 (1,600M)



(2) WHAFEEF drifted slightly in the betting last time after a rest and ran accordingly. He could get back on track. He receives 1.5kg from (1) REUNION but the latter is capable and warrants respect. With a 4kg claim, (4) IMPERIAL MASTER comes into the reckoning.(6) LEOPOLD was not striding out last time. Should do better.



RACE 6 (1,600M)



(1) TABEBUIA has come well and is looking for a second win from three runs on the Highveld. (7) SEQUOIA is back in form and could resume winning ways. (2) ELECTRIC GOLD races for his new yard. He is on track for four wins on the trot when racing before this. Watch. (10) EYE OF THE PROPHET was gallant in defeat in his post-maiden and could feature.



RACE 7 (1,000M)



(1) IPHIKO should have this field stone cold on collateral form. The biggest threat should come from (4) ROZARA. The Mike De Kock-trained filly ran a bit below her best last start but she can make amends. (10) SAMOA is an honest sort and should continue to give of her best. (3) BIG EYED GIRL and (9) A TIME TO FLOWER could fill the placings.



RACE 8 (1,000M)



(7) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS was backed on debut but had to work hard for victory. Will come on. (1) ROSE FOR TRIPPI will not go down without a fight. She is no slouch and needed her last run. (2) SILVER WINTER also needed her last run when finding problems, as did (3) INSATIABLE, who was in season.



RACE 9 (1,450M)



(4) ADMIRALTY ARCH was touched off in his last two and could get his just reward. (3) BURMESE TIARA lost her jockey at the start last time but should make her presence felt. (5) FUNKY MUSIC is running well and should be thereabouts. (8) TULIP TREE comes off a maiden win and has scope for improvement.