Whatever Next is Greeff’s ace in the seventh

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) LEMME GO has been a bit of a disappointment in that she is stuck in the maiden ranks. She has joined trainer Kelly Mitchley. It would not be a surprise were she to win this race.

(2) GLOBAL MARK has battled to finish off his races but does hold a winning chance.

(8) GLOBETONIC got going only when the race was over on debut. Should be right there at the finish.

(14) AIMEE’S IDOL was not disgraced on debut and should improve. Must be considered as well.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) I’M IN LOVE was consistent without winning in Gauteng and, if running to that form, could break the duck on local debut.

(2) MI MI APPLE PIE has been consistent and could contest the finish once again.

(5) RIVER BIRCH showed improvement on debut when running on late last time. She tries turf for the first time. Merits respect.

(7) FLOWERS OF NIKE is in good form and has a winning chance.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) KHAYA’S HOPE had a number of these rivals well behind him when narrowly beaten by Port Louis recently. He is well weighted based on his merit rating but it remains to be seen if he is really as good as that mark suggests.

(4) ZATARA MAGIC does seem capable of a lot better than his last run. He won well previously and deserves respect.

(1) SAND BANK and (5) THEN IN FOCUS, were a bit disappointing last time and could do better.

(9) DOUBLE DESTINY is a decent sort and should contest the finish.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) SANTA THERESE is very good when at her best and she was back with a bang last time out. She can prove hard to beat.

(2) INTEGRITY did beat that rival over the course and distance in the penultimate star. But he got away with slow fractions and they did not peg him back. It will not be easy to stack them up this time.

(4) PHOENIX may have found the distance a bit far last time and should do better this time.

(6) AND WE DANCED and (7) DAME OF FLAMES are both capable of earning some money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) MHLABENI is improving and won well last start. Trainer Duncan McKenzie is in good form and his gelding may follow up.

(4) MOON GAME is looking well and was full of running in winning his latest start. Danger once again.

(1) FERRARI ICE has been a disappointment in his last two starts. The penalties may have caught up.

(3) STAR OF THE SOUTH clearly went too fast last time when tried with blinkers on. This course and distance suit him.

(9) GOLD ROCK is consistent and could earn some more money.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) PRINCESS DEB’S and (4) ANGEL DEB’S have both shown promise. But this is a very competitive race, so be wary when making your picks.

(8) BABY DONT HURT ME makes her local debut and can go close.

(9) KLASERIE put in a good performance when narrowly beaten last time and has a winning chance if repeating that form.

Stable companions from the Alan Greeff yard, (2) DELICASEA and (6) RHYTHM OF THE RAIN, are both course-and-distance suited and could earn some money.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Greeff should have a decent race.

(1) WHATEVER NEXT has returned to his best since using blinkers for and this gelding is course-and-distance suited. He is one of the better ones coming out from Greeff’s barn.

(10) CLIFF TOP is the Eastern Cape Champion Two-Year-Old, who was not disgraced on his comeback. Good improvement on that run is on the cards.

(2) CAPTAIN TATTERS has lost his way of late, but scored a big win the last time he was seen at this course.

(11) PHEDRA jumps in class. Will be interesting to see how she goes.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) CROWN PLAZA has been in good form in her new yard and is clearly the one they all have to beat in this rather open event.

(14) CONKER THE WORLD was an unlucky loser last time. Well suited to this course and distance.

(6) FOR ALL WE KNOW could be better than rated and deserves some respect. Expect a big run.

(1) NO GREATER LOVE won well on debut and did even better in her next start. The third run was a major disappointment and she has changed trainers since. Watch for inspired betting.