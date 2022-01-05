When it is Ladies' Day at the trials

Intrepid (5) makes up ground to finish fourth in Trial 5, won by Magnificent Gold. Heng Xing was second with Dr Kardo third.

On a morning when the trials did not produce any outstanding or amazing results, two “ladies” helped spice things up.

They were Big Mary and Intrepid.

Neither will be up for Horse Of The Year but, on Tuesday morning, they came across as Mares Of The Moment.

Big Mary won her trial in runaway fashion while Intrepid’s claim to fame came about rather differently.

The offspring of Blackfriars was hopelessly away in the final hit-out of the morning.

While others leapt, she stumbled out of the gates in a most unladylike fashion. Such was her ungainliness that the other four triallists were metres in front before she even got into her rhythm.

Then too, she looked hopelessly out of it. Indeed, if you were taking in the trials on your television screen, Intrepid was out of the frame for much of the 1,000m trip.

But up in the saddle, her jockey was not about to allow that shabby getaway to spoil her trial.

Manoel Nunes did not give up hope. Riding like as if the trial was a big race, he never let up. Gradually gaining on the pack, Intrepid was soon “in the frame” – on our TV screens, that is.

Up in the saddle, Nunes went after the four other runners. It was “mission impossible” but the Brazilian hoop stuck to the task and Intrepid gave it her all.

It was not enough. She still managed to put a backmarker – Silkardo – to the sword and she ended fourth.

After that terribly tardy jump-out when she gave her rivals something like a 10-length head start, she eventually finished just over two lengths from the winner.

For the record, the eight-year-old Magnificent Gold won that trial. The son of High Chapparal came with a well-timed run 200m out to beat Heng Xing by half a length.

Dr Kardo, the early pacesetter, waved the white flag at the 100m mark and settled for third – 3/4 lengths in front of the fast-finishing “lady”.

Trained by Tim Fitzsimmons for the Buffalo Stable, Intrepid is a last-start winner. That win, her second in 27 starts, came on Nov 20 and she was brilliant.

Ridden by Nunes, she was again tardy out of the gates. Indeed, even when turning for home, she had most of the field ahead of her.

But, with Nunes riding with all the vigour he could muster, the girl got to the front at the 150m mark. From then on, Intrepid just strode away, putting the boys to shame.

The official winning margin was 31/2 lengths. It could easily have been five. If only Intrepid could improve her jump-outs, she could be a formidable foe to all who face her.

As for Big Mary, her win in the opening trial was a peach.

Ridden by Troy See, the six-year-old mare played a waiting game with her rivals. After jumping cleanly, her rider snagged her back and, at the 600m marker, Big Mary was in fourth spot with just two behind her.

She did not stay there for long and it was when the field fanned out for the run home that she made her move.

Such was her speed that she must have given her rivals windburn when she swept to the front. She eventually won by over six lengths, clocking 61.92sec for the 1,000m trip.

Last time on Nov 20, Big Mary finished second to Superior Coat over the 1,200m. Her only win was around this time last year.

Watch her when she strides out for her first race of 2022.