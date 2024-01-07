Whizz Kid gives Bentley his first HK Group win

The Tony Cruz-trained 24-1 outsider Whizz Kid steaming to victory in the Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap (1,000m) with English jockey Harry Bentley astride at Sha Tin on Jan 7.

HONG KONG - Celebrating his third victory as a trainer in the Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy Handicap (1,000m) at Sha Tin on Jan 7, Tony Cruz deflected credit for the success to jockey Harry Bentley.

The Englishman crowned his comeback to riding with an upset win on outsider Whizz Kid for the Hong Kong legendary trainer.

Starting at 24-1, Whizz Kid upstaged Invincible Sage and Packing Treadmill to provide Bentley with his first Hong Kong Group win.

It came less than a week after the lightweight rider returned to competition after serving a two-month suspension for improper conduct.

Cruz, who previously won the HK$4.2 million (S$715,000) feature with champion sprinter Silent Witness in 2004 and 2005, praised Bentley’s 10-out-of-10 display.

Bentley allowed Whizz Kid to stride forward and sit outside Victor The Winner, before taking a lead he would never surrender.

The winner clocked 56.86sec – more than a second outside standard time.

“He’s been a great horse for the stable, but I must give the credit to Harry Bentley,” said Cruz, who replaced blinkers with a visor on the five-year-old gelding.

“He rode a perfect race. I told him to jump and go with the flow, and he did exactly that.

“I’ve been trying everything on him (Whizz Kid) and that’s the only thing that works. It worked today.

“He’s a healthy horse and has never been a headache. He’s honest and he’s easy to train.

“I thought Happy Valley was his track, but with the programme, I had no option but to go for this race.

“Otherwise, there’s nowhere else to go. I gambled on it, tried something different and it turned out good.”

Cruz added he would “give Bentley more opportunities in my stable”.

“He’s very natural, he’s got good hands and like I said to him today to ‘go with the flow’, he did exactly that. I reckon we haven’t seen the best of him yet in Hong Kong,” he said.

“This horse is as honest as you can ever get, but it’s how the jockey rides him, that’s most important.”

Bentley was elated post-race after returning to race riding on Jan 4, but having to wait until the Jan 7 feature to score.

He capped his afternoon by sealing a double atop Blue Marlin for Douglas Whyte in the Class 3 Lai King Handicap (1,400m).

“I’m delighted, first day back here at Sha Tin, to get a double,” said Bentley.

“Firstly, getting my first Group win here in Hong Kong was great and great to partner up with Blue Marlin again – he’s been a great horse for me. This is the fourth time I’ve won on him, third time this season.” HKJC