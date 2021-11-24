Whoa Whoa Whoa seeks hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) THE HEAT IS ON ran on from the rear to finish third on debut over this track and trip. She should come on with that experience to play a leading role.

(5) DIVINE DYNASTY started a short-priced favourite on debut and raced prominently before her inexperience told. She should improve.

(1) SHE'S MY CAPTAIN finished second in her last two starts and could appreciate the step-up in trip.

(2) ROCK ON CAPTAIN can place and could spice up those novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(11) TIRPITZ is likely to prove better over further and will be wiser to the task after a pleasing debut. Must be included.

(9) ICANSEECLEARLYNOW was a well-beaten second on debut over a shorter trip but can only improve with that experience.

(6) GALAKTOBOUREKO and (4) CAPTIVE MOON are also open to any amount of improvement after pleasing introductions. Both have been training well and are up to the task.

(3) FOREVER BILL has been disappointing. But he could be anything returning to this distance for the first time since his debut.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) DO SI DO ran on under a light weight to finish second over this trip in a maiden handicap last time. She needs only to repeat that effort back against her own gender to go one better.

(1) PERFECT TRUST was beaten by a smart sort when last seen over this trip. She will appreciate a return to this trip.

(2) TAMIL TIGER was second in her only start over this trip. She is better than her recent comeback run suggests.

(3) CHELSEA RIVER has found winning hard but can make her presence felt with blinkers back on.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(9) SOLAR POWER made the expected improvement in his second start when stepping up in trip. He is likely to take another step forward going an extra 200m, so rates as the one to beat.

(1) SAGE KING has hinted at ability. Gelded, he could fulfil his potential.

(4) TOZZETTI and (5) DRENGS FERRY could also have more to offer after being gelded.

(2) BRAMHALL PHOENIX showed improvement over this trip last time, so could have a say.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) ALINGALONGA has been well beaten off this mark recently, so could need relief from the handicapper. He is, however, better suited to the longer run-in and could make his presence felt.

(3) WOLF MAN fits a similar profile and is likely to have tightened up after a comeback run following a rest and a gelding operation.

(4) PIKETBERG ALLEY and (7) I WANT IT ALL are closely matched. They are likely to fight out the finish.

(6) SIR TALLIN has scope to improve and could make his presence felt off a reduced rating. He is definitely one to include in those quartet bets.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(7) UNIVERSAL fluffed his lines in a Three-Year-Old Grade 3 last time and must make amends if he is to fulfil Guineas ambitions.

(1) FIREALLEY has gone up only three points for back-to-back wins over this distance with blinkers. He is likely to make another bold bid from the front with the headgear retained.

(6) THE SECOND WAVE is weighted to turn the tables on Firealley. He is overdue his fifth win.

(5) MYHOPESANDDREAMS should enjoy the extra distance and can feature off this mark. He can be tossed into those quartet bets.

(2) CONTACT ZONE will be at peak fitness after two pleasing efforts since he was rested and gelded.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(6) WHOA WHOA WHOA is unbeaten in both starts. She will be tested but still looks good enough to complete the hat-trick with Greg Cheyne aboard.

(1) GREEN LIGHT GAL sets a good standard and is likely to be competitive, despite shouldering top weight.

(2) KWINTA'S LIGHT gets 4kg from her and will strip fitter after a pleasing comeback run.

(7) WINDSOR BEAT has earning potential but must raise his game to emerge victorious.