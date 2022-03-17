Wide but not out for Rocket Star

The smart sprint-miler Rocket Star faces the starter for the second time this prep in the Class 1 race on Saturday.

Manoel Nunes had been counting down the days to his second race pairing with the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Rocket Star on Saturday, but barrier No. 13 drawn at yesterday’s declarations has poured cold water on his enthusiasm.

The Brazilian ace said the sticky gate would call for fresh pre-race tactics discussions with Le Grange. But he remained hopeful other ticked boxes can still put the Star Witness five-year-old in good stead for an improved run in the $100,000 Class 1 race over 1,200m on turf.

Nunes first partnered the chestnut at his Kranji comeback in a Class 2 event over 1,200m on turf on Feb 19. After jumping from an inside barrier to settle a notch off the speed, the new combination eventually ran a battling 21/2-length third to the undefeated Lim’s Kosciuszko.

The three-time Singapore champion jockey said such a solid first-up effort since a sensational scratching from last July’s Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) – because of respiratory issues – had done the four-time winner (1,100m to 1,400m) a world of good.

Whether it is good enough to offset the barrier draw is his only concern.

“Barrier 13 is no good. I was hoping for a better draw,” said Nunes.

“I’ll leave it to Ricardo how best to ride him, but at least we know he’s a versatile horse. He’s very easy to ride.

“The last time he jumped and put himself there, and we just followed Lim’s Kosciuszko. I’ve seen some of his previous runs where he showed he could also come from behind.”

Still, Nunes said a handier spot in transit would take luck out of the equation – just like the race unfolded first-up.

“I was very happy with his first run, it was still a great run. He was coming back from a long break and had the top weight of 59kg,” he said.

“I rode him forward as I was trying to follow Lim’s Kosciuszko in the race, hoping we could beat him.

“But the weight stopped my horse a little bit. He probably needed the run.

“I wanted to win the race. If we had gone for a place, maybe he would have run second.”

The premiership leader will no doubt settle for nothing less than a win again, especially as he knows Rocket Star better now.

“I trialled him last week. It was an easy trial, I didn’t push him,” said Nunes who tops the table on 25 winners, nine clear of Danny Beasley.

“He already felt like a different horse. When he touched the ground, he felt ‘light’, like he was just cruising.

“He’s got only 55kg this time, he’s benefited from his first run, and he’s in very good order.”

As has become the weekly norm, Nunes looks set for another busy day with a book of 11 rides from the 12 races on the card.

He has singled out Polytrack debut winner Dancing Light in the $70,000 Novice race (1,200m) and Shepherd’s Hymn in the $50,000 Class 4 race on the Polytrack mile as his leading hopes.

“Luckily, I have no ride in Race 6. That will give me a nice breather halfway through the day,” he said.

“Dancing Light ran in Class 4 last time. He’s in a Novice this time and should run better.

“It was also his first time touching the ground on turf, but it was a wet track, and he didn’t perform as well.

“He’s back on grass, and I’m sure he can be competitive on top of the ground. He trialled really well last Thursday.

“I rode Shepherd’s Hymn in a 1,600m on turf last time, he ran second.

“This time he’s on Polytrack, on which he’s yet to win, but I don’t think it’ll be a problem for him.”