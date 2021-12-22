Wild West Wing all set to win

Wild West Wing is competitive in Class 4 and Gate 6 should get him the right run under Vagner Borges in Race 2 at Happy Valley tonight.

Here's a form analysis for Wednesday’s Hong Kong (Happy Valley).

RACE 1 (1,650M)

11 Virtus Star is competitive in his spot. This is a suitable grade, gate, jockey booking and conditions for him to bounce back to solid form after finishing seventh in his last start.

3 Nitro Express should relish getting up in trip. He is racing well and just needs to overcome the hefty impost.

7 Happy Jai Jai gets the services of Joao Moreira. It is a strong booking which warrants consideration.

5 Smart Cousin is first-up. Do not discount with the 7lb (3.18kg) claim.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

3 Wild West Wing is competitive at this level. Gate 6 should get him the run of the race under Vagner Borges.

10 Good Beauty is closing in on his first win. His last two runs have been better than the form suggests. He looks like a leading contender with Moreira engaged.

7 Fortune Hero is capable and could take some catching.

2 Ares has mixed his form. Still, he is a two-time course-and-distance winner with claims.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 Singapore Spirit caught the eye on debut when narrowly missing. He went down by just a neck with Vincent Ho astride. With Moreira aboard, he looks the one to beat.

1 Showina also narrowly missed last time when second. He was scratched at the gates in his last engagement because of lameness. Since then, his work has appeared good. Expect a big run.

11 Theta Hedge is a lightweight chance. Gate 3 suits and he looks like he is coming to hand.

5 Fortune Carrier is nothing short of consistent. He can figure with the right run from the good gate.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

8 God Of Dragon is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He will relish a return to the city circuit, which is clearly where he does his best racing.

6 Above has loomed up numerous times. He is in form and deserves respect getting up to 2,200m.

3 Savvy Kingman is another form runner with two wins and two seconds this season. His good fortune can continue.

1 Xiang Bai Qi has claims at the top of the handicap.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

12 Travel Glory is closing in on his first win. He has a powerful finish when required and the light weight once again affords him his chance. Strong booking with Alexis Badel retaining the ride.

1 Loyal Baby is in solid form. He gets no favours with the top weight as he looks to put three consecutive runner-up efforts behind him.

9 Dr Winning is edging closer to his first win. He is progressing nicely for the in-form John Size and Gate 4 gives him every chance.

6 Charizard is after back-to-back wins. However, he can be hit-and-miss at times.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 Hero Star is as solid as they come. He has found a suitable contest with a nice weight. At the finish, he just might find himself in the right spot.

5 Savvy Delight ran a blinder to finish fourth on debut. He is open to improvement and is aided by the booking of Moreira.

8 Ahead A Head turned his form around first-up to finish a close-up third. This is a tricky contest but he is worth considering.

11 Melbourne Hall is consistent and has claims.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 Here Comes Ted is racing well off the back of two placings. Gate 1 should afford him every chance. He could be the one to help David Ferraris bow out as a winner.

8 Excellent Chariot has a bit of class, especially as a three-time winner at Sha Tin. Drawn well, he is a leading player.

1 Family Folks charged through to score in style in his last start. Gate 11 makes it tricky but he remains in Class 3, which is a plus.

4 Racing Fighter is next best. Five of his six wins came in Class 3, the other in Class 2.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

7 We The South can make his own luck out in front. The speedy fella is favoured from Gate 4.

2 Grateful Heart gets a handy 7lb claim. He can bounce back from a poor first run.

5 Kurpany is racing well. He is third-up now and has race fitness.

4 Hong Kong Win can figure from the good gate. He is a classy type who is proven in this grade.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

11 Flaming Passion is looking for a hat-trick of wins. He is in superb form and the light weight enhances his claims as he jumps up to Class 3.

2 Loving A Boom is consistent without winning. He can often give them a head start with his racing pattern. Still, a fast finish should ensure his chances.

10 Colonel should roll forward and give them something to catch.

12 Seizing The Moment is lightly raced and without too much experience. But expect improvement to come with more racing.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club