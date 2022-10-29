Williams hired on Mr Black Back

Top Melbourne jockey Craig Williams after scoring on Mr Clint in the 2019 Singapore Gold Cup. It was his second success in the time-honoured classic after Bahana in 2016.

With Mr Black Back bound to get in at the lower end of the handicap in the Singapore Gold Cup, trainer Tim Fitzsimmons has not mucked around in his search for a lightweight jockey.

The fourth-season Kranji trainer has gone for one of the best in the business – Craig Williams.

The Melbourne multiple-champion jockey is no stranger to Singapore Gold Cup pitstop visits. He boasts an outstanding strike rate of two hits in three tries – in 2016 on Bahana for Stephen Gray and in 2019 on Mr Clint for Lee Freedman.

Williams has been answering the call for similar Singapore big-race missions since 2006, when he finished fourth aboard the David Hayes-trained Vroom Vroom to Cosmo Bulk in the now-defunct Group 1 Singapore Airlines International Cup (2,000m).

Should the Singapore Turf Club approve Williams’ application to ride on Singapore Gold Cup Day on Nov 19, he would be clocking in for his seventh flying visit.

His only other successful Group raid came in 2012, when he landed another discontinued feature race, the Group 3 Moonbeam Vase (1,800m) with the Michael Freedman-trained Nandowra.

“Provided it’s approved by the club, Craig will ride Mr Black Back in the Gold Cup. All forms have been submitted, we’re waiting for a reply,” said Fitzsimmons.

“The owners and (manager) Josh (McLoughlan) are the ones who got Craig, who’s, as we all know, as good as any lightweight rider in the world.”

Following back-to-back all-the-way wins, Mr Black Back, a Snitzel five-year-old known as Maranoa in Australia, sits on the outskirts of the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup’s (2,000m) maximum field of 16 on 79 points.

Killing two birds with one stone, Fitzsimmons has also booked the international jockey on another high-profile galloper, his resuming dual Group winner Golden Monkey.

“We knew Golden Monkey would get in at a low weight if there is a higher-rated horse in that Class 1 race (1,200m) he will run in on Gold Cup Day. So we got Craig to ride him as well,” said Fitzsimmons.

“I was very happy with his first trial back (on Thursday). He’ll have another one in two weeks and that will top him off nicely.”

Ridden by Manoel Nunes, the son of Star Turn was in the firing line from the outset, but was just happy to tow into third place to the winning post, 2¼ lengths off the winner David’s Sling.

Many thought the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) and Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) winner would head to the paddocks after his bold third to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) in August, but his connections had a change of heart.

“Originally, we weren’t going to run him again this year, after his Lion City Cup run. We wanted to just give him five months between runs,” said Fitzsimmons.

“But he’s doing so well that we changed our minds and decided to run him.

“He’ll then have a freshen-up of one week or so, and we’ll bring him back in January.”

Another Melbourne-based jockey, Jamie Kah, is also waiting for the club’s green light to ride Sacred Croix for trainer Jerome Tan in the Singapore Gold Cup.