Williams, Kah to ride in Gold Cup

Mr Black Back racing into Singapore Gold Cup contention with an easy all-the-way victory in Class 3 over 1,800m at Kranji on Oct 15.

The Singapore Gold Cup has lured two class acts from the Australian riding ranks to Kranji – Craig Williams and Jamie Kah.

They were each granted a one-day licence to ride at Singapore’s last feature race day on Nov 19.

Williams is booked by trainer Tim Fitzsimmons on Mr Black Back in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) and Golden Monkey in the Class 1 race (1,200m).

Kah, 26, will ride the Jerome Tan-trained Sacred Croix in the Gold Cup.

Nine-time Melbourne champion Williams, 45, boasts a more decorated resume, both domestically and internationally, than Kah.

But the former Adelaide-based woman jockey is the rising star in Melbourne, where she was also crowned champion once.

Both are no strangers to Kranji racegoers.

But Williams is better known with six previous flying visits. They include two successful Singapore Gold Cup raids – Bahana in 2016 and Mr Clint in 2019.

Two other wins included one in the now-defunct Group 3 Moonbeam Vase on Nandowra in 2012.

Williams has racked up more than 2,300 winners in a 29-year career, including 71 at Group 1 level, both in Australia and overseas.

He is a member of an elite club that has ridden the Grand Slam of Australian racing. He has won one Melbourne Cup, two Caulfield Cups, two Cox Plates and one Golden Slipper.

Internationally, his highest acclaims are the 2010 Tenno Sho (Spring), 2011 Hong Kong Vase and 2012 Al Quoz Sprint, all Group 1 events.

Kah’s only previous visit to Singapore came in 2014 – on an exchange programme – when she rode for three weeks as a leading South Australian apprentice. She notched two winners from 15 rides.

After winning three senior Adelaide titles, she relocated to Melbourne in 2019.

She made an immediate impact, becoming the first female jockey to win the 2020/2021 premiership with 105 winners.

Kah has tallied more than 1,100 winners, including seven at Group 1 level, the latest being Coolangatta in the Moir Stakes on Sept 23.