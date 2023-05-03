Willow’s Wish, Sharapova can deliver again

Race 1 (1,450m)

After two good runs, (6) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE is going over a preferred distance and should run a big race.

(5) FRENCH IMPACT improved in his second start over this course and distance when just in front of (1) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC, who is improving with each and every race.

Both (4) DREAMLAND and (10) SHAMPIMPI did well on debut, will know more about it and will enjoy the extra.

Race 2 (1,450m)

Respect any money for the three first-timers, especially (11) WOODLAND GLADE.(10) THAT’S MY BABY was supported on debut but never got into it – watch.

(7) SUGARY SWEET is improving and has the form. (4) GODSPEED and (2) BE REAL can be included in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,450m)

Both (2) JUST VAR and (4) MOCHA FRAPPE found no support on their respective debuts but performed well. They can only improve but are drawn wide.

(6) PRINCEOFGREEN is improving and should be ready to challenge.

(1) FEEL ALL RIGHT looks a decent each-way hope. Respect support for the four debutants.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(10) KING OF THE SEAS is reported to be green in recent workouts. Any ability should still see him take the honours.

However, strong front-runner (1) RAPTOR ISLAND could take advantage of this and establish a winning lead.

(2) SAKA GOLD has drawn wide but is still worth an each-way chance along with (9) EFFICIENT TRADER, who is capable of better.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) POURSOMESUGARONME could be suited to this track and has drawn pole position.

(2) SOMEDAY MAYBE is improving with racing and has more scope for improvement. However, (3) CHILLI MARMALADE was only 1.75 lengths behind her and could challenge.

(4) PRIMROSE PATH and (5) UNITED WE STAND are maturing and can fight for the placings. (8) INEVITABLE has ability but is back from a lengthy layoff – respect any support, though.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(2) WILLOW’S WISH is in top form and looking for a hat-trick.

(5) OTTO LUYKEN should be on top of him, though, being 1.5kg better off for 1.75 lengths.

The latter’s stablemates, (1) FLASHY APACHE and (6) HOME OF THE BRAVE, finished together last time and either could have a say, too.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(2) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL is in form and has a hat-trick chance. However, she is 6kg worse off with (3) PASHASHA for a neck defeat, 4kg worse off with (10) WINNING QUEEN for 1.75 lengths and 7kg worse off with (9) ENGLISH PRIMROSE for three lengths.

(8) GILDA GRAY can go close.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(3) SHARAPOVA won first time back from Cape Town and followed up with a good second in her post-maiden. She has scope for further improvement.

(1) CALL ME MASTER will be catching late from a wide draw.

(8) TWOSIDESTOASTORY and (7) STANLEY are chances if they can bring their Polytrack form here.

(4) LIBECCIO should go well – watch for support.