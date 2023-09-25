A win looks tailor-made for Style Icon

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) BABYLON was runner-up at his last two outings. The three-year-old gelding makes his Poly debut and can go one better.

(3) GOTCHA BUZZ and (4) SIGNORA BOMBA met last time, with the latter finishing slightly ahead. They have drawn alongside each other, so there should not be much between them again.

(5) MOUNT MERU improved with blinkers last time and can run another bold race.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) LE PREMIERE made a cracking debut at huge odds and is likely to start a lot shorter this time.

(9) KEENONKELLY has been knocking on the door. The mare was pipped in a tight finish over this course and distance last time.

(11) SUMIKO has been well supported in her last two starts, the last time over a furlong further. She gets a 4kg claimer up but has a tricky draw.

(6) WHEN EVENING COMES looks held by Keenonkelly, based on their last meeting, but she has been consistent.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) STYLE ICON made major improvement second-up when going a mile. She started at long odds that day but obviously enjoyed the extra distance. She has the best draw.

(11) PURPLE FLOWER has also showed good progress last time but has drawn the other end of the barrier. The mare has had the benefit of having run on the Poly.

(4) THESUPERNOVASTAR has caught the eye in two turf sprints. This trip should be more to her liking and Gavin Lerena’s booking is a plus.

(2) JOAN THE WAD was a well-beaten fourth last start but was running on at the finish. The extra 200m should suit.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) YOU DESERVE IT was caught late with first-time blinkers in her last outing. She takes on a weaker lot from a good draw and is comfortable on the Poly.

(4) SHELL SEEKER finally showed her best when running out an easy winner over this course and distance. She looks capable of following up.

(3) CERULEAN DANCER is having her first crack on the Poly. She boasts some useful Highveld form and, if taking to the surface, should run a big race.

(1) ROWINS DREAM has pole position and is something of a Poly specialist. Her only win was over this course and distance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) IBUTHO is in cracking form. The veteran loves the Poly. With Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance, he should be competitive again.

(3) ICE KINGDOM was a touch unlucky last run when caught wide from a deep draw. He loves the Poly and, with a better draw, he must have a strong winning chance.

(10) MR PIGALLE has the worst draw but he teamed up well with Lerena last time over this course and distance.

Mike Miller is well represented with his recent maiden winners (5) TURBO BOOST and (6) NINTEY NINE HEROS.

Race 6 (1,900m)

Chase Maujean has become a regular Highveld visitor and has been aboard Garth Puller’s (1) PASCALI in his last three starts. The gelding has some consistent Poly form and looks ready to step up in trip from a good draw.

(4) NATIONAL DREAM bids for a fourth straight win but has been climbing the handicap ladder. Alyson Wright has elected to book Venniker to negate some of his recent hike in the ratings.

His last two wins were at the expense of (8) BAYVIEW EXPRESS, who has been a little off form.

(5) FLAG BEARER has clocked plenty of mileage and the switch to the Poly could bring out his best.

Race 7 (1,400m)

The unbeaten (5) SOVEREIGN STATE rises in the handicap again. The form of his last success has not panned out but that was over a mile. The drop back to 1,400m may prove more to his liking.

(7) BOWIE takes a big drop in class and a switch to the Poly. Coupled with a 4kg claimer, he must come strongly into the picture.

Satblemates (1) MINI COOP and (3) NAZARE have consistent Highveld form. The latter has only 52kg to shoulder and Athandiwe Mgudlwa is riding with a lot of confidence.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) TRIBUTE TO YOU is a lightly raced gelding who boasts three wins from nine starts. He has improved with blinkers and the switch to the Poly is also ideal.

(7) PURPLE OPERATOR, a last-start runner-up, is going over his best course and distance.

(11) RUGGER BUGGER has the widest draw but, on form, he has the measure of Tribute To You.

(2) SUPER FAST switches to the Poly and has not been far back in two handicaps since shedding his maiden tag.