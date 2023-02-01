Wind Water is right in his element

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) HEIRLOOM has been close up in all three starts. She finished just over two lengths in front of (5) COURAGEOUS. The latter was on debut and could improve.

(2) CIRCLE OF GRACE did well on debut. Can take a hand.

(8) TROPPO VELOCE drifted in the betting on debut – she will come on. Watch the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) MOVE ON OVER and stable companion (8) SPRING IN HEAVEN showed blistering speed on their respective debuts. Both will come on – watch the money.

(3) GODSPEED found issues in both her starts and can get into the action. Watch the first-timers, especially (5) LEAVING LAS VEGAS.

Race 3 (1,450m)

After playing second fiddle in all three runs, (1) SLINKY MAPIMPI should get his just reward. The one to beat.

(2) FAST DUTY is capable of challenging but needs to settle. The rest are looking to improve. Respect money for first-timer (7) GRACE DE SILVER and (4) BROADWAY.

Race 4 (1,600m)

A close finish is expected. When they met recently, a blanket could have been thrown over (7) QUEEN OF SHADOWS (not well in), (2) HOLLYWOODBOUND, (3) SUPREME QUEST as well as (6) SHIVERS and luck in running could determine the winner. Also, on a line through Sound Of Warning form, (1) MARIGOLD HOTEL should be on top of them.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(6) TIMEFORTHAT has the form to win this. She ran sixth at Turffontein on Sunday. Can bounce back.

(2) WONDERING STAR always finds problems but if trouble-free could bounce back to best.

(3) OYSTER KING showed a form return but needs to produce to be considered.

(10) BIG CITY GIRL could challenge if she behaves at the start.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) TOTAL PROTECTION has the class but was costly last time when he refused to jump. If he starts well, he could carry top weight to victory.

He gives 6kg to (6) CELESTIAL CITY, who won on debut and followed up with three seconds. He could chalk up a second win.

(7) FUTURE PEARL should have no problem with the extra.

(8) TOP SAIL was not disgraced in his post-maiden and should not be far off.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) WIND WATER sports blinkers now and could complete a hat-trick of wins. He gets 6kg from SHELDON (2) but will have a fight on his hands.

(9) UMTHOMBO WOLWAZI is in form and should be involved in the finish.

Stablemate (3) SAMUEL SALT should not be far off.

(4) MAY QUEEN has a solid chance if she reproduces her last run.

(7) SET TO GO is coming right and cannot be ignored for money.

(10) EXISTENTIALIST is no slouch and could feature.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) COLD FACT came off a lengthy lay-off and, despite pulling up distressed, put daylight between herself and the rest. On that form, she should have no problem scoring here.

The remaining eight runners have had issues but any could chase her home.